Is My Strange Addiction real? It’s the question on TLC viewers’ minds after a woman, Kinah, said she was addicted to eating toilet paper. As the fake rumors swirl, a My Strange Addiction star has shut them down and revealed the truth about whether the show is real or fake. So, what’s the deal?

Each half-hour episode features two adults who resort to extreme compulsions in an effort to soothe their emotional demons. Some of the addictions explored include sleeping with a turned-on blow dryer, eating a bathroom cleanser, eating half a roll of toilet paper a day, extreme bodybuilding, and thumb sucking.

Is My Strange Addiction real?

Yes, My Strange Addiction is real. TLC is known for its focus on real-life scenarios and families, such as 7 Little Johnstons and the Busby family on Outdaughtered. However, reality TV is often exaggerated.

In a Reddit post, Kesha who appeared in episode 1 in 2010 revealed that producers had “encouraged situational storylines and fed lines to her friends.“ But a Long Lost Family star said: “I was on a TLC show, it was 100% authentic.”

A star on My Strange Addiction 2023 has shut down fake rumors on the official TLC Instagram page, stating that she has Pica, a disorder that involves eating or craving things that are not food.

Fans are convinced the show is fake

One fan wrote: “Are people just doing things for clout and money these days? I feel like some of these aren’t real and they just be like ok do this and do that. Bro if this is real, she needs to be sponsored by a company 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another simply penned: “Bro really.” This was responded to by the girl eating toilet paper in episode 1, who said: “It’s really real bae.” While another fan wrote: “This show blows my mind! Where do they find these people?! 🤢.”

“This can’t be real…,” reacted a viewer. However, a star in the 2023 season shut rumors down, claiming that the episode where she’s eating toilet paper is actually real and that she has a disorder.

Star eating toilet paper reacts

Kinah eats toilet paper “all day, every day,” as it “hits the spot.”When a fan said Kinah seems “a little touched,” she replied: “Girl ain’t nothing wrong with me I just have Pica 😂.”

She also told viewers that she “only eats it fresh out of the pack” and confirmed that her addiction is 100% genuine. When a fan was convinced that “some of these aren’t real,” Kinah responded with: “No babe, it’s real.”

