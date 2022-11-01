









Netflix has released reality show Dubai Bling which follows rich entrepreneurs living in the Diamond City. Fans are loving it but it’s so over the top some have convinced themselves it’s scripted. Safa says otherwise…

When one in 100 Dubai residents is a millionaire and everyone wants to reach the highest level of the ladder, Dubai Bling is so out there some viewers have questioned how genuine it is.

So, is the show scripted or real? Let’s see what Safa Siddiqui and Zeina Khoury had to say when co-star Kris Fade asked them about the scripted speculation.

Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for Netflix

What is Dubai Bling exactly?

Dubai Bling is a reality docusoap that follows the lives of rich people living in Dubai. It is one of many affluent shows on Netflix and follows a similar format to shows such as Selling Sunset and Bling Empire.

The cast includes some well-known faces from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq. Their lifestyles heavily involve fashion shows, private jets, luxury cars and designer outfits.

Is Dubai Bling scripted?

No, Dubai Bling is not scripted, Safa and Zeina have revealed. When asked on The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio DXB what they had to say to viewers who thought the show followed a script, they both shut down the rumors.

Zeina replied: “If it was scripted, I would have found a better line than, ‘I am the company.'” Safa added: “You can’t fake this baby, you can’t.” Kris backed up his co-star’s claims.

Netflix show Bling Empire, which follows the lives of rich Asians living in Los Angeles, also came under fire for potentially being scripted. However, executive producer Jeff Jenkins revealed what happened was “unexpected.”

During an interview with Oprah Daily, he said Bling Empire “brought cameras into a world that was already there with rivalries and friendships and loyalties pre-existing.”

GRV Media has contacted Netflix for comment.

View Instagram Post

Dubai Bling is based on real people’s lives

Despite speculation, Dubai Bling is a reality show about real people. It is described as a “reality docusoap” by Netflix, which is a documentary that follows people in a particular occupation or location over a period of time.

However, it’s true not all cast members are from Dubai. DJ Bliss, real name Marwan Parham Al Awadhi, is the only Dubai Bling star who was born and raised in the city. The others moved there.

The relationships seen on the show are genuine – those who are married have genuinely tied the knot. Loujain Adada’s marriage to the late Walid Juffali is a true story as wedding photos of the couple were heavily reported on.

Although they are all introduced as millionaires, Arabian Business reports only four of the cast members have a net worth of more than $1 million – Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain Adada, and Kris and Brianna Fade.

Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for Netflix

WATCH DUBAI BLING ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK