Is Pickle related to Troy Landry? Swamp People fans question their bond











Pickle and Troy Landry’s connection is being questioned by Swamp People fans, who are wondering if they are actually related.

She has been seen helping “King of the Swamp” Troy out on his boat, during the 30-day alligator hunting season in Louisiana.

Pickle joined the History show in time for its current season, and has come aboard the boat as Troy’s new deckhand.

So, is Pickle related to Troy Landry? How do they know each other? We’ve got all the details about their working relationship.

Screenshot: Pickle and Troy, Swamp People: Troy Confronts BIG & VIOLENT Gators (Season 12) | History YouTube

Who are Pickle and Troy?

Pickle Wheat, whose real name is Cheyenne Wheat, is from Poydras.

Hailing from a long line of gator wranglers, she is the new alligator hunter on the Swamp People team. Her great grandfather was one of the original alligator hunters in St. Bernard Parish, where she currently lives.

She has hunted with her father since her childhood, and works on the family business making duck and turkey calls when not on the swamp.

Troy, known as “King of the Swamp”, has his own alligator hunting and crawfish business. He also owns a seafood restaurant, gas station, and a convenience store in Pierre Part, Louisiana!

He is a father-of-three to Chase, Jacob and Brandon Landry.

Troy hunts alligators for 30 days of the year, and spends the rest of his time at home with his wife Bernita.

Is Pickle related to Troy Landry?

No

Looking at her Facebook profile, it appears that Troy’s eldest son Chase Landry and Pickle got into a relationship in October 2020.

With Chase being Troy Landry’s son, it’s likely that Pickle and Troy met through him, which may be how she got her role as the new deckhand.

Pickle and Troy may get along well, but it’s likely they know each other closely because she is his son’s girlfriend, rather than being related.

In one post, Pickle said that she is a “better” her when hunting in the woods with Chase and her brother Eddie Wheat.

Swamp People fans love their bond

Troy and Pickle’s banter while on the boat seems to be loved by viewers.

They clearly get along really well, which is likely what led people to think they might be related by blood.

It looks like Troy and Pickle bring comedy to Swamp People, with one fan writing: “Lol Troy almost turn over the boat with him and pickle.”

