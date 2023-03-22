Raquel Leviss has confirmed if she’ll be attending the Vanderpump Rules (VPR) 2023 reunion. It comes after questions about her attendance came up after she filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay.

The Vanderpump Rules 2023 reunion is looming, but many are asking how Raquel Leviss and Scheana will both be able to sit in the same room. But don’t worry, Leviss has now answered the questions as the Scandoval drama continues.

So, is Raquel going to the Vanderpump Rules reunion? What about Scheana? So far, Tom Sandoval has stayed silent about his potential attendance but certainly faces the awkwardness of seeing his ex Ariana Madix.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

Is Raquel Leviss going to VPR Reunion 2023?

Yes, Raquel has confirmed in an E! interview that she’s attending the Vanderpump Rules reunion in 2023 – in person. It comes after she was spotted in Arizona on a getaway with Tom Sandoval, raising eyebrows over whether she’s on her way to filming.

The season 10 reunion is nearing, and Raquel will in fact be facing the wrath of her co-stars who found out about her and Tom’s affair – known as Scandoval – while he was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana.

Raquel obtained a TRO after she alleged Scheana punched her in the face, resulting in a “black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye” in the early hours of March 2. Shay denies the accusations.

Scheana Shay said she was attending

Last week, Scheana gave her own update about the upcoming reunion, telling fans on the March 17 episode of her Sheananigans podcast, “As far as I know, I’m fully intending on being there in person.”

It remains unclear how Raquel’s reunion announcement will affect Scheana Shay‘s planned attendance since Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against her co-star that requires her to stay 100 feet away.

Tom also hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll be attending but doesn’t face a legal hindrance stopping him. He has already faced Ariana over the cheating scandal, who told him she wants him to “die” in the midseason trailer.

Vanderpump Rules reunion: What we know

The season 10 reunion is expected to be filmed at the end of March 2023, when the finale airs. Following news of Sandoval’s seven-month-long affair with Raquel, Bravo immediately resumed filming on Vanderpump Rules.

The network announced plans to capture the post-affair drama, in a post made to Instagram. Ariana, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Katie Mahoney, Lala Kent, Charli Burnett, and Brock Davies are expected to attend.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

