University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

When Gogglebox first aired back in 2013, no one could have predicted what a success it would be and how the stars of the reality series would become household names.

But that’s exactly what happened to former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt when she joined the Channel 4 series in 2014.

Now, Scarlett has appeared in some of the biggest reality series in Britain, has a booming career in media but also is experiencing all the side effects of stardom. And one of the major problems which celebs continue to combat is that of trolling.

With Scarlett’s career in the spotlight, one thing which the trolls continue to pick up on is her changing weight. Time and again people have continued to question whether Scarlett’s changing weight means she’s pregnant.

Here’s why everyone asking ‘is Scarlett Moffatt pregnant’ is majorly wrong!

Rumours circulating

This is not the first time that pregnancy rumours have hit 29-year-old Scarlett Moffatt.

Back in 2017, fans started to question whether the reality telly personality was with child as her weight began to fluctuate massively. This was after Scarlett dropped from a size 18 to just a size 8 following her winning appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2016.

And with Scarlett returning to screens a year after her win to co-present I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show, Extra Camp, nasty online trolls had a lot to say about her weight changes.

Scarlett Moffat is not pregnant!

Cut to 2019 and Scarlett continues to be on and off our screens in all the major reality shows, comedy panels and more. She is currently the host of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK podcast!

But while her work life is popping off, the trolls have returned to poke more questions into Scarlett Moffatt’s current pregnancy status.

So, to clear it all up… she’s not pregnant!

Although Scarlett is in a committed long-term relationship with her boyfriend Scott Dob, a baby is not on the way as of yet.

And until Scarlett announces she is pregnant, everyone needs to stop assuming she is!

Stopping the trolls

Back in 2017, Scarlett commented on the presence of internet trolls.

Not only did Scarlett call out the people Tweeting at her, but called out the internet publications and magazines that were perpetuating these comments and rumours. Scarlett said: “I’m an actual human being with feelings! Stop it with your bullying words!!”

She has not made any comments on the current trolls but we would assume her sentiment is the same today as it was two years ago.

And we’re with you Scarlett!