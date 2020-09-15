Professional dancer Sharna Burgess returned for the new series of Dancing with the Stars and some fans are intrigued to learn if she’s married or if she’s dating anyone at the moment.

The ABC series kicked off with a brand new series in September 2020, bringing back familiar professional dancers and a new cast of celebrities.

The show sees the return of Australian native Sharna Burgess who is paired up with Jesse Metcalfe in this year’s series.

And as one of viewers’ favourite professional dancers, Sharna’s personal life is always of interest to her fans and followers on social media.

Who is Sharna Burgess?

Sharna is an Australian ballroom dancer. She is 35 years old and was born in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia.

Sharna has been a runner-up on Dancing with the Stars several times and has served as a judge on the Australian version of the dancing series.

In 2018, she won the ABC series with her celebrity partner and radio personality Bobby Bones.

Outside of her dancing career, Sharna runs her own YouTube channel where she has amassed 14.3k subscribers.

Is Sharna Burgess married?

No, Sharna is not married.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, Sharna was rumoured to join the Australian version of The Bachelorette.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April this year, Sharna explained:

“The Bachelorette has been postponed, 100 percent. We’ve had to, for safety reasons. I mean, you just can’t take that risk. All of the other exciting opportunities that may have been possible [for me] have now been put on hold until further notice.”

Sharna said that she was in talks to join the series before the pandemic outbreak and that she was “leaning more towards the ‘yes’ side of it”.

She added:

I’m not magically meeting my life partner whilst locked up in my house on my own. If it comes back around again and I’m still single and it’s still an opportunity then yeah, probably.

Sharna Burgess spotted with a mysterious man

While Sharna hasn’t revealed if she’s dating anyone at the moment, the Australian dancer was spotted with a mysterious man earlier this summer.

The Daily Mail published pictures of Sharna with a man at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in May this year. The two were seen kissing while they enjoyed takeaway drinks outside.

Following those snaps, Sharna has been rumoured to have a new love interest in her life, however, she hasn’t publicly come out and addressed the rumours.

Until she does, we can only watch out for hints on her social media profiles.

