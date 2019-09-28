Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Over the last 10 years, Stacey Dooley has become more and more popular as a documentary maker and reporter on all things important.

At 31 years old Stacey was awarded an MBE for her services to broadcasting. And 2018 must’ve been her year as her book made it to the Sunday Times Bestseller’s List.

And series 16 of Strictly Come Dancing – which also aired in 2018 – saw the journalist take home the glitterball trophy as well as a new boyfriend in the form of Kevin Clifton.

As well as her incredibly successful career and now love life, viewers are interested in another aspect of Stacey Dooley. And that’s her hair colour.

Is Stacey Dooley’s hair colour natural?

Yes! Stacey is a natural redhead.

A Twitter user took to the internet in 2018 to say: “I JUST FOUND OUT STACEY DOOLEY ISNT A NATURAL GINGER MY WHOLE LIFE IS A LIE.”

However, as it turns out Stacey is a ‘natural ginger’ and actually took the time to reply to the Tweet.

She said: “I am sis, it’s just as I’ve got older it’s got so much darker.”

Stacey may get her hair topped up with colour as she revealed it’s getting darker as she gets older. Perhaps some highlights or an all-over colour keep Stacey looking fresh.

Stacey hasn’t always loved her hair

Stacey said in a BBC interview that she used to hate her hair as “it was bright ginger and huge”, she also added that boys at school would call her “ginger sponge”.

This led Stacey to home-dye her hair in her younger days. She added that her mum always said it was “an asset” and “unique”. Today the journalist says she loves her hair.

Get Stacey Dooley’s hair colour

If you’re not lucky enough to be a natural redhead like Stacey then it looks like either a trip to the salon is in order or a home hair dye needs to be purchased.

Many copper tones are available to achieve via the home hair dye route, however, this, of course, poses some risks.

Alternatively, the safest option is probably to visit the hairdressers where a professional stylist can help you achieve the desired colour. Dependent on how many shades you need to go lighter or darker, you may need to visit the salon more than once.

Superdrug sells hair dyes for around £5 in shades such as ‘Mango Copper Burst’.

