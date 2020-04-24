Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Steph McGovern is a familiar face on the screen who has hosted programmes like Watchdog and BBC Breakfast in the past.

Steph is an award-winning journalist with many appearances on the telly, though she has always kept her private life and family away from the media spotlight.

Pregnancy rumours have kept reappearing for the last few years, though Steph gave birth just last year! So, why are people asking if Steph is pregnant?

Is Steph McGovern pregnant?

No, Steph McGovern is not pregnant in 2020!

After viewers have speculated Steph’s pregnancy on and off for years she had to put an end to the rumours. Last year, the presenter stated on Twitter that she was pregnant.

Steph gave birth to a baby girl in November 2019 and a source revealed that “Steph and her girlfriend are absolutely thrilled.”

She previously had to deny fans’ assumptions she was expecting a baby, and multiple times has had to set the record straight.

Previous pregnancy rumours

These rumours have caused her grief over the years and Twitter users have been questioning whether Steph is pregnant since all the way back in 2016!

In January 2018, after an appearance on BBC Breakfast, she had to go on record to deny the pregnancy rumours and shut down the fan speculation once and for all!

The financial reporter first appeared on BBC Breakfast in 2012 so it looks like she’s built up a pretty thick skin over her years on TV to any comments from the general public.

Steph McGovern on Twitter

Luckily the journalist could find humour in the audience’s pregnancy blunder and took to Twitter to address the claims.

She previously wrote: “For those who are congratulating me on my ‘pregnancy’. I am not ‘with child’, I am ‘with pot belly'”.

In July 2019, to confirm her pregnancy, she wrote:

I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly…… I am now with child.

The 37-year-old has a massive following on Twitter with nearly 400,000 followers at the time of writing. However, she’s not on Instagram. You can follow her on Twitter @stephbreakfast.

WATCH THE STEPH SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 12 PM ON CHANNEL 4