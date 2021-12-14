Is Tammy Slaton on life support after recently being hospitalized?











Tammy Slaton has left 1000-lb Sisters viewers fearing the worst, as they think she could be on life support after a recent hospitalization. We cleared up the facts and found out the latest on the TLC star’s health.

She is one half of sibling duo Tammy and Amy Slaton, better known as the 1000-lb Sisters. They began the show in early 2020, as a combined weight of over a thousand pounds.

Since then, things have changed. Amy has had a boy after dropping a huge amount of weight, while Tammy has left rehabilitation and paid a visit to the doctor.

We found out whether Tammy is on life support, or whether the speculation can be put down to rumors.

Is Tammy Slaton on life support?

Tammy was placed on life support in hospital, and has been on life support several times in the past. It looks like she has now left the hospital and now has a tracheostomy.

However, despite her weight being a health issue, she was actually hospitalized recently for carbon dioxide poisoning.

A tracheostomy is an opening created at the front of the neck so a tube can be inserted into the windpipe (trachea) to help someone breathe.

It helps to deliver oxygen to the lungs if you are unable to breathe normally after an injury or accident, or because your muscles are very weak.

The poisoning had led to Tammy getting pneumonia again, as well as being put on life support in the hospital.

She explained that her voice sounded strange because doctors gave her a tracheostomy to help airflow, but also added that she is “good” despite being placed in hospital.

#1000lbSisters Tammy, you need to get your life together. Your family should not have to be your caretakers. How many of them will it take to carry your coffin? Think about who you are hurting, not what you want every second of the day. Your choices do not just affect you. — LindaV (@LindaVallotton) December 14, 2021

Why 1000-lb Sisters fans fear the worst

Since Tammy Slaton was warned she could die if she does not drop weight, viewers grew concerned.

Looking through social media, it’s clear that her going on life support has only heightened fears.

One fan wrote: “Tammy get it together please… on life support 3 times. if that’s not a wake up call idk what is.”

Another said: “Tammy I am a respiratory therapist. That trach will save your life and it obviously already did. I hope you can really get serious now and get healthy and get that thing out!! It can definitely happen, good luck to you.”

Since she began posting several recent pictures with the tracheostomy, there is hope from fans that she may be out of hospital and potentially back in rehabilitation.

Tammy can’t even get out of the damn van w/out being completely outta breath, but she thinks she’s gonna go to Las Vegas??? #1000lbsisters — PinkGlitz_84 (@PinkGlitz_84) December 14, 2021

Recent episodes which were filmed several months ago show that Tammy is struggling to walk more than her usual 75 steps a day, but did manage to increase her daily walking amount slightly.

However, looking at her social media, the latest update shows she still has a tracheotomy attached to her throat.

Hope is here though, as many fans pointed out it looks like she was back in rehabilitation ahead of Christmas.

She also revealed on November 29th that she was “getting out the hospital” on TikTok.

