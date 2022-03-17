Is Temptation Island scripted? We have the answers!













Temptation Island is back for its fourth season and fans are buzzing. If it’s your first time watching, the show follows a set of unmarried but supposedly “committed” couples as they spend weeks apart with a bunch of sexy single strangers to see if their love and connections are strong enough to last.

Most of the fans can’t understand why anyone would want this, no matter how committed they are as a couple – but some do! And it brought up the question of whether ter the show is scripted or if it’s genuine?

Reality Titbit did some digging and have found all the information we can, so keep reading to find out the authenticity of Temptation Island.

Temptation Island. Picture: Temptation Island 2018 | Trailer

Fans are wondering if the show is scripted?

Since the show made its debut almost a decade ago its audience has been wondering if the show is scripted and from what current and former contestants have said, the answer is no.

According to Distractify – who spoke exclusively to season 4 contestant Madelyn Rusinyah – the show is 100% authentic, she explained to the interviewer:

For me, [Temptation Island] was 100 per cent real. Every time I had emotion, and it shows on-screen, I was genuinely feeling that emotion. Madelyn Rusinyah, Distractify

Madelyn, aka Juicy, was adamant that contestants’ emotions were all real and though it may seem bizarre to the outside world, the breakups and makeups are all real.

Why is Blake a robot. No matter what he says I feel like it’s scripted #TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/YVekVGTM86 — EvaMarieLola (@evamarielola) April 7, 2021

Former contestants say the show isn’t scripted

It isn’t just Juicy who has defended Temptation Island’s authenticity. During an interview with Chicago Tribune, ex-contestants Karl Collins and Nicole Tuteworkl spoke about how real the show is and explained that everything people say on the show is what they are really thinking and feeling.

Friends, they ask, ‘Is it scripted?’ I just tell them no, it’s not. It’s as real as it gets. I think it’s important for viewers to know that. No one told us to do this or told us to say that. Karl Collins, Chicago Tribune

Unfortunately, it seems that the people who do cheat and leave their significant others on the show genuinely do that. The producers themselves have agreed and said its real, so its looks like to many fans’ surprise – Temptation Island is as authentic as it can get.

When are where to watch Temptation Island

The season will be making its debut on 16 March 2022 on USA Network and new episodes will be released weekly at 10/9c on USA Network.

The easiest way to watch in the US is to tune in directly to USA Network and watch it live, however, there are other options if you can’t do this. People with a cable login can go to the USA Network Website or watch through the app.

Those in different countries or without cable login can watch the season by streaming it on Hulu, YouTube TV or fuboTV – all of which have free 7 day trials.

