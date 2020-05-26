Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Baker and the Beauty premiered in April this year and the show has already won thousands of fans across the world.

The ABC show is based on the hit Israeli series of the same name and follows Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk), a young Cuban man who works at the family bakery and does everything he’s asked by his parents and siblings.

Daniel’s life turns upside down after meeting international star Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) and finds himself in the media spotlight of her popular life.

The show has received a big fan base for such a short period of time. So, will The Baker and the Beauty return for season 2?

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 finale

Season 1 of The Baker and the Beauty premiered on April 13th on ABC in the US.

The first series consists of 9 episodes. And unsurprisingly, that has left many fans disappointed since they want to see more of Noa and Daniel!

The first season comes to an end on Monday, June 1st and the final episode is 2 hours.

Mood when #TheBakerAndTheBeauty is over. 😭 We’ll see you next Monday for the season finale! pic.twitter.com/1JxX3RcAs9 — The Baker and the Beauty (@BakerBeautyABC) May 26, 2020

Will there be season 2 of The Baker and the Beauty?

Unconfirmed yet!

So far, the first season of The Baker and the Beauty has enjoyed stable ratings. Episode 1 premiered with 2.6 million viewers, while the second episode has seen a surge in viewings after a total of 2.8 households tuned in to watch the show.

The next few episodes have seen slight ups and downs so it’s up to the finale episode to determine whether ABC will renew the show for a second season.

The broadcaster has already renewed a couple of its big shows so we’ll have to wait and see if The Baker and the Beauty will be given the green light as well.

