Is Tori Roloff pregnant? Fans speculate if Zach and wife having 'rainbow baby'!











Tori and Zach Roloff’s family life has been documented on Little People Big World, and now speculation has it that Tori could be pregnant.

From relationship milestones to children – such as Matt and Caryn’s engagement – there’s usually a big event happening in the TLC family.

Following a miscarriage, Tori and Zach are now hoping to have a “rainbow baby”, which could lead to a third child being brought into their family.

Viewers won’t need to wait until the next episode to find out the latest updates, as Reality Titbit have dug deep to find out the truth.

LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD: What is Chris Marek’s net worth?

Screenshot: Baby Lilah’s New Glasses! | Little People Big World, TLC YouTube

Is Tori Roloff pregnant?

Currently, there is no confirmation that Tori is pregnant

Rumors circulating that Tori could be pregnant have not officially been confirmed by neither her or her husband Zach.

There is also no sign of a possible pregnancy bump in recent pictures.

All That Glitters | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Although she is not pregnant, they do have plans to expand their family. But until that moment, Tori told US Magazine they are “happy where they are”.

Tori and Zach are now feeling hopeful about having another baby, following a miscarriage in March.

Tori and Zach hope for ‘rainbow baby’

Tori and Zach revealed to US Magazine that they are hopeful they will be able to have another baby.

Fans wondered what the term ‘rainbow baby’ meant, the term for a child born to a family that has lost a child (such as through miscarriage).

They also said that adoption is “definitely” on the table for them.

Zach told US Magazine:

I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them. I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.

I hadn’t watched #LittlePeopleBigWorld in a long time and I’m so glad I did. Zach and Tori are the best! They’re so sweet, funny and likable. I’m hooked again. #LPBW — Girl at Party (uncredited) (@marlo_sloan) April 8, 2020

SO FREAKIN CHEAP: We found the Tran family on Instagram!

Tori and Zach Roloff: Children

Tori and Zach are currently parents to Jackson, 4, and Lilah, one.

Jackson was aware that his mom was pregnant when they suffered a pregnancy loss earlier this year.

The parents made the announcement of their miscarriage in March, and are usually very open with their fans.

So, it’s likely that they would be just as public about their lives, if and when they are expecting another baby.

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK