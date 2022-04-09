Is CBS' Undercover Boss staged or real as new episode drops?













Undercover Boss‘ season 11 dropped its latest episode on Friday, April 8, and fans began wondering if the CBS show is staged or real.

The reality TV series, which started in 2010, has been one of CBS’ longest-running shows. Despite being on air for 11 seasons now, it still manages to attract a massive audience thanks to its spicy plot.

Screenshot from Undercover Boss – Taking Orders | YouTube

Is CBS’ Undercover Boss staged?

The answer to this is yes and no. Confused? Let us explain!

There is a fair amount of staging and scripting that goes into every episode of the Emmy winning series. For instance, the lighting for the employee interviews is staged. Moreover, getting people to share their thoughts in a concise way is also made possible thanks to the editors.

While speaking to TV.com a few years back, producer Eli Holzman revealed that the bosses are allowed to choose their disguises. Looper states that the businesses possibly choose the most gullible employees to appear on screen as many are able to see through the flimsy facade of the boss’ disguise.

However, the employees that have appeared on the show so far claim that their interactions with the bosses were 100 per cent real. Cast member Megan Pustaver said in a Reddit AMA that: “The show is very real. I had no script. The only thing they told me was show him how you work here and share a life-changing event.”

To add to that, Todd Peterson, the CEO of Vivint, who also appeared on the show in 2015, has also vouched for the series’ credulity: “I found it to be pretty real. My responses, experiences with the employees, their background stories, etc.—all of that is authentic. I didn’t know anything beforehand.”

What happened in the show’s recent episode?

Season 11’s episode 9 of Undercover Boss was released on April 8.

It saw Warren Boone, the chief people officer at Coco’s Bakery Restaurants, attempting to determine the recipe for success by working in the shop.

Warren is a Texas-based businessman who has been working in the food and beverage industry for a long time. He graduated with a Business Management degree from the University of Pheonix and then completed his masters in business and tech.

He was named the CPO of Coco’s Bakery in 2020. Now, on Undercover Boss, he will be joining one of the outlets as a Trainee General Manager.

Fans react to show’s latest episode

Here’s what fans thought about the recent episode.

Watching Undercover Boss with the folks and like. You can just…give money to your employees like this? Why weren't you doing this already? — Chelsea McBride (@crymmusic) April 9, 2022

#UndercoverBoss $10,000 is not a “safety net”. The little hand-outs the BOSS provides is a very small portion of what the company can afford. So sad. #antiwork #tvtime #CBS — Xzamn (@Xzamn) April 9, 2022

wow at the employee on undercover boss that works 84 hours a week and hasn’t had a day off in 10 years😬🙈 — Kinsey (@kinseylaw) April 9, 2022

The bosses are all like “after doing undercover boss I realized that people are actually things with feelings??” — Pat (@Pat_DOL) April 9, 2022

