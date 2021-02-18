Is Wheeler Dealers cancelled? Renewal status of Discovery Channel series revealed!











Is Wheeler Dealers cancelled? Find out what the renewal status of the Discovery Channel programme is.

Since its premiere in 2003, Wheeler Dealers has gained a loyal fan base of car enthusiasts around the world. Mike Brewer and Edd China fronted the show before the latter got replaced by Ant Anstead.

Currently, the show is onto its sixteenth series but viewers at home want to know if the show will return for another season.

So, what’s the renewal status of the hit Discovery Channel programme?

Is Wheeler Dealers cancelled?

No, Wheeler Dealers hasn’t been cancelled. In fact, the programme will be back for season 17 in autumn 2021.

Mike confirmed the show’s renewal status in a YouTube interview, explaining that Wheeler Dealers will return in a brand new location.

But where exactly is Wheeler Dealers’ new filming location?

Missed last night's #WheelerDealers? Catch up on the inside story of the final restoration from the USA workshop and the 1976 Land Rover Series 3. We didn't just get it back on the road, we took it up a mountain!

Where is Wheeler Dealers series 17 filmed?

Series 17 of Wheeler Dealers is filmed in the UK.

The Discovery Channel show has gone through a massive shake-up. It will be filmed outside of the US for the first time in six years.

In addition, Ant Anstead won’t return for the new season as he will stay in the US to focus on filming other projects.

Speaking about the new filming location, Mike said in a YouTube video:

“We’ve had an amazing six years here but we’ve been inundated with the audience saying, ‘Why don’t you come home? When are you coming home?’ We do listen to the audience and we do feel that after six years of being here it’s now time to return to our roots.”

Ant Anstead will be replaced by new presenter Marc ‘Elvis’ Priestley.

Who is the new host Marc ‘Elvis’ Priestley?

Marc and Mike know each other from their co-hosting duties on the spin-off series Wheeler Dealers: Dream Car. Marc has worked as a mechanic for companies such as Speedsport F3, Orbit Motorsport, and McLaren Racing.

He has also reported on BBC Radio 5Live, Sky Sports F1 and ESPN.

In the YouTube interview, Mike said of Marc: “Whoever I worked with I’ve always looked at what our skill sets are and it informs the buying decision of the cars. Elvis took Lewis Hamilton to a Formula One World title so I’m pretty sure that he is quite good with the old engineering.”

