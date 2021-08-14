









90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 6 is drawing to a close. As a result, TLC recently released promo clips from the season’s tell-all (part 1). The clips, combined with cast member Jovi Dufren’s Instagram story, is making fans believe that his wife, Yara Zaya, might be pregnant again.

Is Yara pregnant again?

Jovi took to his Instagram yesterday (August 13) to post a snap from the Happily Ever After tell-all. The picture started rumours that Yara from 90 Day Fiance might be pregnant again.

The snap sees Yara and Jovi talking to fellow cast member Julia, and the caption reads “peach mocktails + @90dayfiance…..& All the Braxton Hicks.”

Screenshot from Jovi Dufren’s Instagram stories

For the uninitiated, Braxton Hicks contractions are “false” labour pains a pregnant woman experiences before “true” labour. It’s the body’s way of getting ready for real labour.

While many are convinced Javi’s Instagram story about the 90 Day Fiance tell-all might be hinting at a possible pregnancy, the pair have not made any official announcement just yet.

It could very well be that Yara and Julia were talking about the former’s pregnancy experience with her daughter, Mylah.

A look at Yara and Jovi’s relationship

All the 90 Day Fiance fans would agree that Yara and Jovi have been through a lot since the start of their relationship. Fans met the couple for the first time during the TLC show’s season 8.

Yara and Jovi met each other during one of his overseas trips to Budapest. Very early on in their relationship, the pair learnt they were pregnant. Jovi proposed to Yara and the couple started working on their wedding plans.

However, Yara suffered a miscarriage soon after. The couple had already been on rocky grounds since the start of their relationship and the miscarriage didn’t help smooth things between them. The pair’s constant fighting intensified in the weeks leading up to their wedding.

Their relationship took a turn for the better when Yara got pregnant for the second time, and the duo went ahead with their wedding plans.

Yara and Jovi hitched in February 2020 and welcomed their baby daughter Mylah seven months later.

When is 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all?

TLC is set to air the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all’s first part on Sunday, August 15. The episode will air at 8 pm ET/PT.

So far, multiple promo clips from the reunion’s part 1 have been released. Fans can expect to see some serious drama going down between the couple and their family members as the season ends. The promos feature Mike’s mom claiming that she didn’t call Natalie “a hooker.”

On the other hand, Angela, who has undergone some impressive weight transformation, is seen lashing out at Michael’s family as she talks to them through a monitor.

