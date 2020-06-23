Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Jack Fincham recently celebrated his first Father’s Day following the birth of his child.

Jack and Casey Ranger welcomed baby daughter Blossom earlier this year, though the two “are just mates”, Jack previously told The Sun.

While his Instagram feed is filled with snaps with Blossom, the former Love Island star took to his profile to talk about a nasty accident he had which left him needing a cosmetic procedure.

So, what happened to him? Here’s what we found.

Jack Fincham’s accident

The Love Island star had an accident at home which left a visible scar and bald patch on his scalp.

Taking to Instagram, Jack explained:

I had an accident at home and cut my head open which left a scar on my head and made the hair look thin around it so I went there to see if they could cover it.

Following the unpleasant accident, he revealed the hair didn’t grow back where the scar occurred which left him with no other choice than a hair transplant.

Jack’s hair transplant procedure

Jack decided to undergo a cosmetic procedure to cover up the bald patch left on the front of his scalp.

He had an FUE hair transplant at KSL Clinic – a place that other Love Island stars have visited too for other procedures, including Max Morley and Alex Beattie.

In a video on KSL Clinic’s Instagram page, Jack revealed that he didn’t know the process would be that “simple” and “straightforward”.

He went on to say that when he visited the clinic a year ago, his consultant advised him he didn’t need a hair transplant at the time. Thus, Jack added that he felt grateful for the way the clinic had treated him.

He said: “I was informed that I didn’t actually need a hair transplant when I first visited the clinic one year ago – not many places would be as truthful.”

FUE hair transplant explained

An FUE procedure helps the natural hair to grow back and restore the thinning areas of someone’s scalp.

KSL Clinic explains on their website: A FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction) is a minimally invasive hair loss treatment/procedure that harvests hair from anywhere on your body by removing each root individually and transplanting it into your scalp.

“FUE transplants are carried out follicle by follicle and in the direction of the hair growth in order to provide a naturally looking hairline.”

