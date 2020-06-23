Jack Fincham recently celebrated his first Father’s Day following the birth of his child.
Jack and Casey Ranger welcomed baby daughter Blossom earlier this year, though the two “are just mates”, Jack previously told The Sun.
While his Instagram feed is filled with snaps with Blossom, the former Love Island star took to his profile to talk about a nasty accident he had which left him needing a cosmetic procedure.
So, what happened to him? Here’s what we found.
Jack Fincham’s accident
The Love Island star had an accident at home which left a visible scar and bald patch on his scalp.
Taking to Instagram, Jack explained:
I had an accident at home and cut my head open which left a scar on my head and made the hair look thin around it so I went there to see if they could cover it.
Following the unpleasant accident, he revealed the hair didn’t grow back where the scar occurred which left him with no other choice than a hair transplant.
So I went a year ago to @ksl_clinics and @drmatee for PRP which strenghthens your hairline, and they advised me I wouldn’t need a hair transplant. I’ve got Sick hair init 😎. However I had an accident at home and cut my head open which left a scar on my head and made the hair look thin around it so I went there to see if they could cover it. I ended up killing two birds with one stone and getting a hair transplant on the scar and hairline it don’t even hurt man! Can’t recommend @ksl_clinics enough they’re unreal at what they do!
Jack’s hair transplant procedure
Jack decided to undergo a cosmetic procedure to cover up the bald patch left on the front of his scalp.
He had an FUE hair transplant at KSL Clinic – a place that other Love Island stars have visited too for other procedures, including Max Morley and Alex Beattie.
In a video on KSL Clinic’s Instagram page, Jack revealed that he didn’t know the process would be that “simple” and “straightforward”.
He went on to say that when he visited the clinic a year ago, his consultant advised him he didn’t need a hair transplant at the time. Thus, Jack added that he felt grateful for the way the clinic had treated him.
He said: “I was informed that I didn’t actually need a hair transplant when I first visited the clinic one year ago – not many places would be as truthful.”
Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf) announces hair transplant at KSL Clinic ❤️🏝 Love Island Winner & Influencer Jack Fincham has had a scar repair hair transplant. Watch Jack's FULL video on our profile 🎥 💬 "I appreciate the honesty of @ksl_clinics and the advice given to me by their hair surgeon @drmatee. I was informed that I didn't actually need a hair transplant when I first visited the clinic one year ago – not many places would be as truthful." – Jack
FUE hair transplant explained
An FUE procedure helps the natural hair to grow back and restore the thinning areas of someone’s scalp.
KSL Clinic explains on their website: A FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction) is a minimally invasive hair loss treatment/procedure that harvests hair from anywhere on your body by removing each root individually and transplanting it into your scalp.
“FUE transplants are carried out follicle by follicle and in the direction of the hair growth in order to provide a naturally looking hairline.”