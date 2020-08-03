Jack Fincham’s relationships have been the talk of the town since winning Love Island season 4.

Jack won with his then girlfriend, Dani Dyer. The two quickly became the British public’s favourite couple, winning by a landslide in 2018. So, when Dani and Jack broke up just eight months after winning the show, it was understandable that everyone was rocked by the news; they had discussed marriage and kids even at their young age.

Since splitting from Dani, Jack has tried to find love time and again. He starred on Celebs Go Dating, which was unsuccessful, then out of the blue announced that he had started his own family. In January 2020, Jack announced that he had had a secret relationship which resulted in the birth of his first child, a daughter named Blossom.

This August has seen Jack go public with another new relationship. So, who is Connie O’Hara? Find out about Jack’s new girlfriend here.

Jack Fincham goes public with his new girlfriend

In the early hours of Monday, August 3rd, Jack Fincham shared a picture with his new girlfriend which sent the internet ablaze.

The Instagram post had no caption but was of the new couple sitting in a garden. Connie was not tagged in the photo, but was wearing a diamond ring on her fourth finger, leading to speculations that the couple were engaged.

Even TOWIE star Liam Gatsby believed the photo to be an engagement announcement. Liam commented: “Oi oi wats appenin ere then [eye emoji](sic)“, to which Jack responded: “Took the plunge.”

Gatsby, reading “Took the plunge,” then interpreted Jack’s message as that they had got engaged. Gatsby responded: “Jeeeez my bro! Congrats,” with an engagement ring emoji. Jack then confirmed that the couple are not engaged.

OMG : Dani Dyer announces pregnancy with boyfriend Sammy Commence

Who is Connie O’Hara?

Not much yet is known about Connie O’Hara, as Jack kept things pretty vague with their first couple photo.

We don’t yet know how Connie and Jack met, but from the looks of Connie’s Facebook profile, she was still in a relationship as of December 2019. There are photographs of herself and a man, who resembles Jack pretty closely, in December.

Hopefully, as their relationship progresses, Jack’s fans will learn more about Connie.

LOVE IN THE AIR : Joey Essex goes public with new girlfriend Brenda Santos

Connie on Instagram

Connie currently has a private Instagram account, with just over 600 followers. Jack Fincham, of course, is one of those following the brunette beauty.

You can find Connie on Instagram under the handle @connieoharax.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK