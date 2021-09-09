What happened to Jacob from 'My Feet Are Killing Me'?











Jacob headed into the doctor’s office on TLC’s My Feet Are Killing Me for help, after deciding he has had enough of “frankenfoot”.

He is one of several patients who pay a visit to Dr. Brad Schaeffer and Dr. Ebonie Vincent for surgery, to rid of foot diseases and issues.

Viewers may now be wondering what happened to Jacob, if he got the surgery he wanted, and how life is going for him since filming.

Who is Jacob Ridgway?

Jacob, from Austin, Texas, works in sourcing for a grocery chain.

When he was 24 years old, he suddenly woke up one day with excruciating pain on the second toe on his right foot.

The now 38-year-old suffers from feet which constantly feel almost numb and painful, and revealed he feels like he is in his seventies when he walks.

Jacob has been to multiple doctors, but none of them could figure it out.

He lives at home with his wife Allison, who said it was “heartbreaking” to see “someone full of life in so much pain”.

She said she feels as though his feet have been getting worse since they moved, before he admitted that it hurts to go grocery shopping.

Jacob’s story: My Feet Are Killing Me

Jacob revealed that each step feels like he’s stepping on a jagged rock.

The TLC patient’s toes appear to be facing different ways, which he describes as “sort of like a car accident”.

He also said that if he is walking and accidentally steps on his toes, it basically feels like he just broke them. Ouch!

His right foot has frankenfoot, which is a pronounced protrusion that occurs when the bones in the front of the foot have shifted out of place.

Revealing they have a smell, he said he would not have a problem if they just “looked funny”, but the pain is what is affecting him.

What happened to Jacob?

Jacob underwent surgery by Dr. Ebonie Vincent, for five hours.

After the procedure, his feet were more stable and appearing a lot better.

We checked his Facebook profile, where Jacob looks fit and healthy, and continues to be happily married to his wife Allison.

They are enjoying life with their two dogs, and often go out with friends.

It looks like the foot department is not getting Jacob’s way anymore!

