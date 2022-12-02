Jason Cameron and Lindsay Hubbard recently had a disagreement on Winter House season 2, but they actually dated in the first season, before she developed a romance with her now-fiance Carl Radke.

The two connected while filming Winter House season 1 and continued spending time together after the show wrapped production, though Jason and Lindsay were never official. Before season 6, Carl put a ring on Lindsay’s finger.

So what happened between Jason and Lindsay on the Bravo show? From how they found a romantic bond to calling time on their brief fling, Reality Titbit has all the gossip on the Winter House stars.

Jason and Lindsay first formed a love connection in February 2021, while filming Winter House season 1. It was confirmed they were definitely dating but that they had not yet put boyfriend and girlfriend labels on their romance.

“I don’t think this was just a vacation fling,” Jason said in the Winter House season finale, which aired on November 24, 2021. “To be continued.” The two continued to date after filming wrapped but soon called time on their relationship.

They are now appearing on season 2 together, where Jason addressed Lindsay on making their miscarriage public. Following the discussion, many have sided with Jason on how the publicity was handled.

Their Winter House season 2 drama

Jason pulled Lindsay and told her that he wasn’t happy she made their pregnancy public. He said he thought “she would have had the decency to respect to give me that you were going to go ahead and release that information.”

Lindsay responded that “there’s no handbook on how to handle this” as it was the first time she’s ever gotten pregnant. Explaining that she is sorry that he felt hurt, the Winter House star added:

That’s the first time that anything like that has ever happened to me. That, to women, is absolutely terrifying. I told you right away that I was going to share it. It’s not like I went and sought out media to talk about this. I don’t control those things.

Jason told her that he wasn’t sure why he was quoted in articles. In a confessional, Lindsay felt that Jason “wasn’t acknowledging anything that I went through.” He was confused as to why she didn’t give him a heads-up.

Lindsay had a miscarriage with Jason

“I found out on a Monday I was pregnant, and by Tuesday I was having a miscarriage. And by Wednesday I was in the emergency room for five hours,” Lindsay said on the season 6 premiere of Summer House.

She found out she was six weeks pregnant. Lindsay then explained to Carl that things with Jason turned “really complicated” after she “immediately” told him the news, adding that he was “absolutely wonderful.”

The Winter House shared in a confessional that she wanted to have the baby with Cameron despite their relatively new romance. “I would have absolutely had this child. That was cool to feel that,” Lindsay revealed.

