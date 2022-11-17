Jason Oppenheim's girlfriend is the 'protective' one in their relationship











Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim often shows off his girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk online. The latest comes in the form of a TikTok video, where he admits he was the first to say “I love you” while she is the more protective one.

The two are seen sharing a bag of popcorn, in which they’ve joined the trend where whoever is more of a certain relationship trait eats some. Jason uploaded the video to the platform on November 16, 2022.

They’ve let followers inside snippets of their romance, which began in July. From who was interested in the other first to which of them usually starts arguments, fans have branded them “cuties” following the video.

Who is Jason Oppenheim dating?

Jason is dating Marie Lou Nurk, a model who works for a branding agency. She currently works as a strategist at Strichpunkt Design, one of the leading design and branding agencies in Germany.

In addition to her day job, she is also a model signed with Mega Model Agency. Based across Paris, Los Angeles and Berlin, the 25-year-old has over 36K followers on Instagram and can be found at @marielounurk.

The two made their red carpet debut in August 2022. Jason often catches a plane to visit Marie, while she also spends a lot of time in LA. She will also be appearing on Selling Sunset season 6, where we see more of their relationship.

Jason and his girlfriend spill on TikTok

Jason shared a video on TikTok where he and Marie spilled the beans on their relationship. He admitted he was the first to be interested in her and was first to tell his girlfriend, “I love you.”

Marie was the one putting popcorn into Jason’s mouth, while he held the bowl. She admitted she is more protective and is the person in the relationship who cleans more often, before claiming he eats the most.

She also popped the snack into his mouth when asked who spends the most money. Then, when the voiceover asked who starts argument the most, Jason poured the entire bowl of popcorn over Marie.

Selling Sunset star’s ex-girlfriend

Jason was dating his employee Chrishell Stause, who continues to work at The Oppenheim Group under his leadership. Several years before that, he was in a relationship with Mary Fitzgerald who he co-parents a dog with.

It was in summer 2021 when Jason and Chrishell made their former relationship public. However, they called time on their romance by December that year, and a few months later, he made it official with Marie.

Chrishell has now moved on with Australian singer G Flip, which she confirmed during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion. The two are currently living together and even gave each other tattoos.

