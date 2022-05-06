Jason reveals there is "no Place" for Christine at the Oppenheim Greoup













After what feels like forever – even though it’s literally only been a couple of weeks – Netflix finally dropped the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion episode and it was full of drama, to say the least.

We all knew that Christine wasn’t going to be there because she claims to have had covid during the filming, but many think this is an excuse as she was spotted filming around the same time, but we did get to hear from Jason Oppenheim about the status of her position at The O Group.

Season five ended very dramatically with claims that Christine Quinn had offered to pay Emma’s client 5K not to work with her and her position at the real estate brokerage was uncertain. Despite her name being removed from the O Group’s website, we were still uncertain of her position, until now!

NO WAY! Christine Quinn played the perfect Drop Dead Diva long before Selling Sunset

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock BridTV 9861 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m_hWUMVrrd8/hqdefault.jpg 1006738 1006738 center 22403

Photo by FILMDIGITALS/MEGA/GC Images

Jason confirmed Christine was no longer at The O Group

During the reunion, we got to hear from Jason himself where he finally confirmed that Quinn was no longer in the group. He explained, “Right now there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group.”

He went on to explain how the pair have hardly spoken since the ordeal saying, “we’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation. She hasn’t reached out to talk about it.”

Jason also revealed that in terms of the Emma ordeal, he had actually spoken to the unnamed client since and said “I would love to hear her explanation. I do believe there are sides to stories but at the time same time I don’t think it’s for debate that she did this.”

Christine quit because of crypto-currency and to start her own business

Christine confirmed on 22 April that she had left The O Group for good and the reason behind it is not what you’d think.

During an interview with the business magazine, the realtor was discussing her new business with her husband that’s called RealOpen. It is set to be a brokerage where people can buy and sell houses using cryptocurrency.

This spurred Christine to talk about the reason she left the brokerage, with the journalist reporting:

Part of her decision to leave The Oppenheim Group (the brokerage highlighted on Selling Sunset) is because the firm wasn’t forward-leaning and wasn’t a believer in crypto. Forbes

Quinn then went on to explain herself that:

A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don’t understand the inner workings of it, so that’s why it’s very difficult for agents to do these transactions. Christine Quinn, Forbes

It seems Quinn is heading into her own world of business, she also recently tweeted, “Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?”

Jason said they may be a spot for her in the future

It doesn’t seem that the door is fully closed at The O Group as during the reunion Jason went on to explain:

In the future, if she can take real estate seriously, if I can get her perspective of things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing, there are a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now there is no place. Jason Openheim

However, with her sights set on the future world of real estate and with her own business prospects, it doesn’t look like she will be heading back anytime soon.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK