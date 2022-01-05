Jazz Jennings’ dad’s well-paid job shows he doesn’t need I Am Jazz salary











Jazz Jennings’ father Greg is best known for starring on TLC’s I Am Jazz. While his daughter is paid for sharing her life with the world, he doesn’t need to do the same – as he is receiving a hefty paycheck already.

Viewers may already be aware that reality TV personalities are usually paid in return for their public openness, and Jazz is not left out of the equation. The 21-year-old is raking in a season-based salary alongside her Harvard education.

Her father Greg is usually there to support his daughter’s latest ventures, such as her recent weight loss journey. However, he has a busy career of his own: as a successful attorney.

From his net worth and career background, Reality Titbit has got it covered…

What is Greg Jennings’ job?

Greg is a family law attorney based in South Florida. He focuses his practice on wills and trusts, estate and gift tax planning, and probate and trust administration.

He provides estate planning, and estate and trust administration services to clients of high net worth and their families. Greg is certified as a wills, trusts and estates specialist by the Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization and Education.

His success speaks for itself: Greg was named in Florida Trend magazine’s Florida Legal Elite multiple times, is listed in the Boca Raton Observer’s Expert Lawyer guide and was named a Top Attorney by South Florida Legal Guide in 2021.

Greg providing for everyone in this family with no jobs #IamJazz pic.twitter.com/xnvCn3ZG3U — 𝕊𝕔𝕙𝕣𝕒𝕞 🔴 Statman Gaz stan (@schram) January 5, 2022

Jazz’s dad likely has a hefty net worth

While his daughter Jazz is already worth around $500,000, the Jennings’ family net worth is estimated to be around $5 or $10 million. This is likely to increase even more as the season continues to air.

With Greg’s yearly earnings thought to be around $300,000, he is likely to add a huge sum to his net worth. The law firm he works for, Cozen O’Connor, landed a revenue of 472 million USD in 2018.

The company, where Greg has worked since September, has expanded to more than 665 lawyers in 25 cities across two continents, and was first in the nation in The American Lawyer in its 2017 Midlevel Associates Satisfaction Survey.

Previously, Jazz’s dad worked as a partner for Morris Law Group for over 16 years.

The problem is that no plan is ever as epic as Greg/their dad… that man is AMAZING! (It's also his bday today!!)@tlc #IAmJazz — Dr. Kryss Shane, LSW, LMSW (she/her) (@itsKryss) December 8, 2021

I Am Jazz salaries explored

TLC reportedly pays $10K per episode for cast members, and sometimes more for long-running shows. According to Cheatsheet, Jazz’s financial cut from the show alone could be closer to $200,000.

The rest of the Jennings family, other than Greg, do not appear to have jobs.

Jazz is busy working on her education at Harvard University, while everyone except her sister Ari is attending school. Several of the family’s children also create TikTok videos as a side hobby.

