Jazz Jennings' weight gain explored: Before and After picture addresses Binge eating disorder











TLC’s I am Jazz star Jazz Jennings took to her Instagram, on Saturday, June 19, to post a before and after picture of herself.

In the captions, the reality star revealed how she had put on copious amounts of weight in the last two years. She also opened up about dealing with binge-eating disorder resulting in weight gain.

After Jazz posted the before and after pictures, she received an outpouring of love and support from her fans and followers.

Personalities like Perez Hilton, Victoria Garrick and Katie Couric shared their support for the 20-year-old star.

Jazz Jennings’ weight gain explored

We all got to know about the little transgender girl Jazz on I am Jazz. The show premiered in 2015 and chronicled the 15-year-old and her family navigating her teen years as a transgender youth.

Jazz who was pretty slim until 2 years ago, had opened up about her binge-eating habit on the TLC show. However, her recent Instagram post addresses the full depth of the challenge she is facing.

The reality star revealed in her post that she had gained almost 100 pounds in less than 2 years.

She begins her caption by saying, “As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight.”

Jazz writes further, “My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years.”

She also said, “I’m posting this photo because it’s time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable.”

Before and After pictures address the eating disorder

The before and after pictures Jazz posted on her profile feature her picture from 2 years ago, where she sports a pair of shorts and a loosely fitted t-shirt.

The pic on the right features the 20-year-old’s now-self in an Adidas sports bra with stretch marks on her stomach.

Jazz revealed in the caption that she had been suffering from binge-eating for some time now. She wrote, “I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities.”

Binge Eating Disorder (BED) is a kind of feeding and eating disorder, it now has an official diagnosis. It reportedly affects almost 2% of people worldwide and often leads to additional health issues like high cholesterol levels and diabetes. He can be fatal in many cases.

Despite suffering from BED remained hopeful in the caption as she wrote, “I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body.” She further wrote, “I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself.”

Jazz also revealed that she would share her progress with her followers as she embarks on her weight loss journey.

TLC’s I am Jazz star went on to post a story featuring a recent picture of herself and captioned it “Beautiful in every shape and size.”

A peek at I am Jazz on TLC

Jazz is a South Florida teen, who was assigned male at birth. She was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at age 4. This makes the TLC star one of the youngest publicly documented persons to be identified as gender dysphoric.

Her parents, Greg and Jeanette who are also the show’s cast members, decided to support her female gender identity. The young star has been in the spotlight since 2007, from age 6.

I am Jazz was renewed for season 7 in June 2021. Hence, we can hope the new set of episodes in season 7 to feature Jazz’s weight transformation.