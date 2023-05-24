Decades before finding love with Amazon centibillionaire Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez found success working as a news reporter. But it wasn’t just Fox News that wanted to utilize Lauren’s talents, as Hollywood soon came knocking with the offer of movie roles.

This May, Jeff Bezos is reported to have popped the question to Lauren Sanchez, after nearly five years of dating. Currently cruising around the Mediterranean aboard a $500 million superyacht, Lauren has been spotted sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger.

As the celebrity couple land under the media spotlight in light of their happy news, some are just learning of Lauren Sanchez’s showbiz past.

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez has starred in 17 movies

Since making her screen debut, Lauren Sanchez has featured in a cameo role in 17 movies to date. Her first film role was in David Fincher’s cult classic, Fight Club (1999). She played herself, Lauren Sanchez, as a reporter for Channel 4 News in the movie’s world. Lauren had taken on her first role two years before Fight Club. She featured as a news anchor in one episode of Babylon 5.

Lauren has racked up 27 acting credits to her name since 1997. Typically hired to play a role similar to that she holds in real life, the news anchor often takes on her own name for her character. Lauren has appeared as a news reporter in the following movies: The Day After Tomorrow (2004), The Longest Yard (2005), Akeelah And The Bee (2006), We Bought A Zoo (2011), White House Down (2013), and Ted 2 (2015).

She has also appeared in TV shows such as Days Of Our Lives and NCIS.

Lauren made her Marvel debut in 2005

It seems there is no corner of the celebrity world that Marvel hasn’t reached. Lauren Sanchez, still in the relatively early years of her reporting career, was cast as a reporter in 20th Century Fox’s first Fantastic Four film.

Lauren is credited as the KCOP-KTTV reporter in the first film, starring the likes of Chris Evans and Jessica Alba. She would also return for the Fantastic Four sequel, Rise Of The Silver Surfer, in 2007.

In the sequel, Lauren is credited as a Fox News Reporter, a role she held in real life.

Lauren Sanchez and Julia Fox will star in a movie together

The coming years are expected to rocket Lauren Sanchez to international stardom. Not only is the news reporter marrying the world’s third-richest man, but she is set to star in a highly-anticipated movie alongside Julia Fox.

The Trainer, a dark comedy written by Vito Schnabel and Jeff Solomon, is currently in post-production. Lauren’s role in the project has yet to be confirmed, but she joins a star-studded cast in the upcoming movie. Joining Julia, Lauren and Vito on screen are the likes of Paris Hilton, Bella Thorne, Finneas O’Connell, and even Gayle King. Also reported to star in The Trainer are Lenny Kravitz, former The Voice judge Gavin Rossdale, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s once-rumored beau, Luka Sabbat.

Could a return to Marvel or more silver screen projects be on the cards if Lauren continues to explore the acting world?