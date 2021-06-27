HGTV: What is Jennifer Todryk's net worth? No Demo Reno star's wealth and family explored











HGTV’s new host Jennifer Todryk has gained much popularity since season 1 of her show No Demo Reno came out.

We see the feisty red-head designer transform homes entirely on the show and the best part is that she does it without a massive demolition.

Over the course of the show’s 10 episodes, many fans fell in love with Jennifer’s designs as well as personality. The show has piqued many people’s interest in the HGTV host’s personal life.

What is Jennifer Todryk’s net worth?

The No Demo Reno cast member is worth approximately $1 million.

Jennifer who is an interior designer started her career on social media. Her blog named Life as Rambling Redhead became her claim to fame. The internet star gathered a huge following of over 8000,000 on her blog and social media pages thanks to her entertaining content.

She often posts hilarious short videos about parenting, fashion, beauty, home design and more.

The mother of two has a very active blog despite her HGTV gig. She sells various products on her website, which range from home decor things, furniture, clothes to beauty products. She has a personalised store on Amazon.com.

Aside from selling products, the HGTV star also shares online resources to help parents of toddlers.

Her lucrative online business and her brand new No Demo Reno gig together have made her a wealthy designer. Her net worth is ever-growing thanks to her HGTV gig.

The reality star is also a published author. She published her book titled W(h)ine: 50 Wines That Pair Perfect With Your Child’s Rotten Behavior back in 2017.

A look at the HGTV host’s family

Jennifer is happily married to her husband Michael Todryk. The couple shares two daughters, Berkely and Vivienne, and a son named Von.

Michael also known as Mike is the CEO & Founder at Armor Coffee Co.

His Linkedin reveals his company is located in Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. He started the firm back in January 2020 and has been running it for 1 year and 6 months now.

Before foraying into the world of entrepreneurship, Mike was the Regional Sales Director at Abbott for 6 and a half years until June 2020.

Jennifer and Mike also have a golden retriever named Gary.

All about No Demo Reno

The HGTV series sees social media celebrity Jen help her clients to start loving their homes. But she does so, without knocking down any walls.

The host is capable of succeeding in a range of projects some being as challenging as helping a single mom turn her kitchen into a cake maker’s paradise, without hurting her bank balance too much.

Over the course of the show, each client pays for the design work, but they usually get the added bonus of HGTV chipping in to buy a piece of furniture.

In shows like Fixer Upper, HGTV covers the talent fee, hence the clients don’t pay the host directly. That is likely what happens with HGTV’s No Demo Reno as well.