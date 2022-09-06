Jenny Rizzuto 'celebrates women’s bodies' with brand Chloe Colette











Jenny Rizzuto is the founder, designer, and creative director of Chloe Colette, a women’s fashion brand designing clothes that are flattering and elegant whilst still being comfortable.

Jenny has always had a love for fashion and spent her younger years dressing her mother before deciding to take it on as a career. The fashion designer now has stores in Los Angeles, Paris, and Geneva and continues to expand her horizons to this day.

Chloe Colette

I ONLY PUT A WOMAN IN PIECES THAT CELEBRATE HER BODY

According to her website as well as her LinkedIn profile, this is the motto for Jenny’s brand. Her company focuses on putting the client first and making women feel elegant and classy whilst still being comfortable.

The ‘behind the label‘ segment on her website reads:

“The Chloe Colette story began when our founder Jenny Rizzuto discovered that the fashion industry lacked beautiful pieces of clothing that were flattering and elegant while still comfortable. After styling women for over two decades, she utilized her expertise to develop a line of elevated basics for women to pair back with the novelty pieces in their wardrobes.”

Her clothes have a timeless, European feel to them and use different luxury fabrics and patterns as well as cutting techniques to eventuate a woman’s body. The clothes are pretty expensive with an average dress costing more than $300.

Jenny wants every woman to feel beautiful

During an interview with Voyage LA, Jenny was asked about Chloe Colette and if she had any particular characteristic or quality that she felt was key to success, her response was:

I definitely feel that the most important characteristic of both wardrobe styling and creating Chloe Colette is my true passion for helping women feel beautiful! There is nothing better than putting an outfit on a woman and having her look in the mirror and feel absolutely stunning.

Rizzuto went on to say that she “genuinely cares” about having the ability to brighten a woman’s outlook on life by “putting her in something fabulous.”

Jenny celebrates Chloe Colette’s fourth anniversary

Jenny’s most recent Instagram post was a celebration of her fashion brand’s fourth year anniversary. The designer was in Morocco as she celebrated not only her business but her birthday too. In the caption she wrote:

It’s been almost 4 years since I took my first step towards my Chloe Colette dream… My birthday just happening to fall on one of the most busy and successful workdays—all the way in Morocco—has made me reflect on this magical journey, that’s been equal parts incredibly beautiful and extremely challenging.

Jenny went on to discuss how not everything works out to plan but that the road changes and that is all part of the exciting journey. She ended the caption by encouraging her followers to follow their dreams and take the risks just like she did.

