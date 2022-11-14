









JLo has proven that Love kinda Does Cost a Thing by wearing a “Jennifer and Ben” necklace on her neck. She paid homage to her marriage with actor Ben Affleck, who she married in July at a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

When JLo and Ben officially got together earlier this year, everyone thought they were dreaming. And we were all literally On The Floor with jealousy when he got her that cute Valentine’s Gift in February…

If that wasn’t enough, JLo has now returned the sweet favor by wearing a necklace devoted to their names. Fans were quick to pick up on her new necklace bling, which was complimented with another jewellery piece of a bird.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

JLo wears ‘Jennifer and Ben’ necklace

Jennifer ensured her devotion to husband Ben is worn with her chest by wearing a Jennifer Zeneur Jewelry necklace. She proudly wore the personalised nameplate necklace for a charity event but posted the pic as a throwback on Friday.

Several celebrities are fans of the jewelry brand, such as Selena Gomez and Emmy Medders, Chase Chrisley’s fiancee. The gold necklace complemented a halter neck white dress by Halston and a white bodice, and white fluffy coat.

One fan wrote in the comments: “The necklace jennifer and ben 😍.” Another shared their thoughts and wrote: “Love the necklace Jennifer❤️Ben.” The jewelry statement was made in the Betty Nameplate style.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding pics

Jennifer and Ben’s wedding pictures were mostly taken at the latter’s home in Georgia. They originally tied the knot at Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel on July 17, 2022, at 12.30am in a first wedding, and had a second a month later.

Wedding pictures show Jennifer in a lace long-sleeved top with a smoky eye, while Ben sported a black bow tie and cream suit with a white rose on the pocket. JLo’s reception dress was a Ralph Lauren swing look.

The singer’s reception dress was a gown with thousands of strings of pearls, which took 30 artisans around 700 hours to hand-embroider with micro-pleats of silk tulle, and had tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals.

When did Jennifer and Ben get married?

Jennifer and Ben got married in July 2022. The intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony took place after the two got engaged for a second time in April, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.

They then got married at a second ceremony on August 20, in Georgia. Ben’s speech was inspired by a movie he directed called Live By Night, which he also read out on the night of their wedding reception.

JLo walked down the aisle to The Things We’ve Handed Down by Marc Cohn. The 53-year-old, who shares twins Emme and Maximilian with ex Marc Anthony, is now a step-mum to Ben’s three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

