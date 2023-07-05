Joanna Lumley Spice Trail Adventure locations begin in Indonesia. The new ITV show sees the host try centuries-old spices as she sets off on one of her most epic voyages yet. She takes a journey through the world’s greatest spice continents to discover the rich tapestry of flavors and cultures which have shaped our world.

The host is no stranger to traveling the globe. In her new series, Joanna Lumley is not afraid to explore the spice trade in the world’s most fiery continents. In the first episode, she is heading to a collection of remote Indonesian islands so small that her first challenge is finding them on the map!

(C) Burning Bright Production

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure: Locations

Joanna visits several continents during her fiery journey. Those locations, which are all home to the spice trade, include:

During episode two, Joanna returns to her birthplace, India, in search of a kitchen cupboard staple once known as black gold. Starting in the majestic ancient city of Hampi, she is invited to a Hindu festival by a local rock climber.

Onwards to the lush backwaters of Kerala, she meets a great-grandmother who teaches the oldest martial art in the world and spends the night in a magical houseboat inspired by the old spice traders.

The trip to Madagascar involves searching for gold with a poor gold-mining community and ends on the tourist island of Nosy Be, where the men participate in a dangerous martial art called Morengy.

Starting in Indonesia – Banda Islands

Joanna starts her journey through the spice trade in Indonesia. She visits the Banda Islands, the only place on earth

where nutmeg grew. Joanna also meets a family who make a living from harvesting them.

She also uncovers the history of Banda’s past and discovers that the island’s charms attracted A-listers, including Mick Jagger. Joanna also heads to the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta, to find out about clove cigarettes – 200 million of them!

The ITV host then pops into a cool Indonesian speakeasy bar to taste a cocktail that is all about spice and ends up discovering a newfound love of Indonesia’s national pop music.

(C) Burning Bright Production

She ends her journey in Zanzibar

Joanna’s four-part travel series ends in Zanzibar and Jordan. Zanzibar is known as the spice island of Africa where

merchants from around the world have left their mark on architecture, religion, and music.

She then travels to Jordan where the spice trail continued on land. She explores the vast plains of Wadi Rum from

the back of a camel meets one of the last nomadic Bedouin families and visits the Za’atari refugee camp.

Her journey ends at one of the great wonders of the world, the ancient city of Petra. Joanna revealed, “It was a fascinating journey across the world to many places I had never visited before.”

WATCH JOANNA LUMLEY’S SPICE TRAIL ADVENTURES ON ITV EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9 PM