If you were wondering why Jack Fowler was trending on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday, May 6th), it is because he finally broke the news that he has a new girlfriend, potentially alienating himself from his millions of female fans. Following the news, Jack’s followers took to the internet to share their hurt, anger, frustration and, of course, heartbreak that one of Love Island’s most coveted bachelors is now off the market.

Jack Fowler rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island season 4 and is one of the few who has managed to sustain his position in the limelight; mainly thanks to television appearances on Celebs Go Dating, panel shows and now a burgeoning music career.

So who is Jack’s new girlfriend, Joanne Bayan Morales? We found Joanne on Instagram to find out more about her!

Who is Joanne?

Joanne Baban Morales is the CEO and founder of the shape wear brand Nünude. The shape wear brand launched in October 2016 and is all about inclusion, diversity and body positivity, with items in all skin tones and styles. Given that the brand has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, we’d say Joanne is doing pretty well for herself!

Before she was flying high as a businesswoman, Joanne was a student at Royal Holloway where she got a BA in Media Production. Joanne was a student there from 2011 to 2014.

Joanne lives in London but in her Instagram bio she has the Colombian flag and calls herself a “Proud Latina.” Joanne’s bio also reads “Inspiring & Helping my fellow immigrants,” which leads us to believe that she moved to London from Colombia.

This year has been big for Joanne personally and professionally, as not only has she gone public with her reality star boyfriend, but she was nominated for Entrepreneur of Excellence at the National Diversity Awards. You can vote for Joanne here.

Joanne and Jack go Instagram official

On Wednesday, May 6th 2020, Jack Fowler finally shared a picture of him and Joanne to Instagram with the caption: “It’s all good over on this side.”

As we don’t know if the couple are quarantining together, it’s likely that this picture was taken a while back, particularly as they look like they’re either out on a date or heading out for the evening.

It didn’t take too long before Jack’s Love Island pals were chipping in their congratulations to the couple. Some of the comments reinforced our thinking that Joanne and Jack have been together for some time. Wes commented: “AYYY It’s OUT! Love to see it my bro”

Follow Jack’s girlfriend Joanne on Instagram

We found Joanne Bayan Morales on Instagram, where already she has quite the following of over 17,000. This figure is correct as of publication date.

You can check out Joanne on Instagram under the handle @iamjoanne_x.

