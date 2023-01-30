Joey and Vanessa’s age difference only spans a few years as the Dancing on Ice duo appears to confirm dating rumors. They were quite literally on thin ice as Holly Willoughby referred to them as “real-life partners.”

Both Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer shut down rumors just days ago, despite being super flirty during rehearsals. Holly said: “You’re like a real-life Sandy and Danny out there, have you got something you want to tell us, you two?”

The TOWIE star responded with: “Danny and Sandy are getting on pretty well if you know what I mean.”

Holly asked if they were “going steady,” to which Joey said: “Of course, always going steady.”

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joey and Vanessa: Age difference

Joey is 32 while Vanessa is 26. Although Joey is six years older, the latter is the TOWIE star’s teacher. She started skating at a young age, becoming the junior pairs champion at 2013’s German Figure Skating Championships.

She’s soared to success on Dancing on Ice, becoming the winner of the revived series in 2018 with partner Jake Quickenden. Vanessa faced dating rumors with former partner Wes Nelson, which they both denied.

Joey addresses dating rumors on DOI

Following the pair’s first live performance on January 14, viewers could see the chemistry between the two, resulting in an impressive first score of 27/40. Since then, even Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have quizzed them.

Joey appeared to confirm dating rumors surrounding him and Vanessa, while she didn’t respond to the questions posed to them by Holly. After performing as Danny and Sandy from Grease, he said they’re “getting along well.”

When Phillip pressed, “Are you confirming this?” Joey said, “I’m not confirming anything,” while holding his hands up. He previously revealed on Lorraine that they’re “both single” but have “got to keep each other warm.”

Vanessa Bauer’s dating history

Vanessa was previously in a relationship with POI expert and circus performer Louis Nathaniel for two and a half years. She has also been linked to model and fitness instructor Rory McCall, but they split in June 2021.

Joey, on the other hand, was dating Lorena Medina from Celebrity Ex On The Beach after meeting her in 2021. He previously dated Sam Faiers for three years on TOWIE and had a public romance with MIC star Stephanie Pratt.

Lorena and Joey had a a whirlwind romance for a few months in 2020, before she broke up with him after he allegedly had a 24-hour partying session with Rita Ora and his pals, Daily Mail reports.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

WATCH DANCING ON ICE ON ITV EVERY SUNDAY AT 6.25 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK