Who is Damian Smith, John Gidding's ex-husband? Relationship explored











Curb Appeal Xtreme is HGTV’s brand new home renovation show.

The new show is revamped version of the original series, Curb Appeal. It follows three hosts – architect/designer John Gidding, horticulturist Jamie Durie and carpenter Rachel Taylor – as they make the outsides of houses more appealing for potential buyers.

Fans have become more interested to learn all about the hosts’ personal lives since the show debuted yesterday, September 8.

Who is Damian Smith?

Damian Smith is John’s former husband. The couple divorced in 2016 after merely a few years of marriage.

The celeb’s former spouse, who is originally from Australia, is a professional ballet dancer. He rose through the ranks at the San Francisco Ballet after he joined the company in 1996. Thanks to his passion for ballet and his relentless work ethic, Damian became the principal dancer in 2001.

Damian, 48, has performed in the US, Australia, the Netherlands, France, UK, Hong Kong and Germany as a guest artist.

The famed ballet dancer retired from San Francisco Ballet after his appearance in Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. He currently serves as the artistic director of The National Theatre Ballet School in Melbourne.

Relationship with HGTV star John Giddings explored

John and Damian met online. The pair got engaged after just three months of dating.

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2013, but their marriage was short-lived, as they called it quits just three years later. Speaking to Metro Weekly about the divorce, the 44-year-old designer said the marriage was an “interesting experience.”

He also revealed that the split was amicable and there were no hard feelings. Explaining why his marriage was short-lived, the Curb Appeal Xtreme cast member said, he’d gotten “swept up in the enthusiasm for marriage once it became legalized and hadn’t really thought it through.”

Is the ‘Curb Appeal Xtreme’ host single now?

From his social media accounts, it looks like John is single at the moment. His Instagram features his work, friends and family, but nothing indicates that he might be romantically involved with someone.

However, it is important to note that John has been very private about his dating life ever since his divorce. He could very well be keeping a new relationship under wraps for now.

