Have JoJo and Tanice had their second baby? Growing Up Hip Hop pregnancy updates!











JoJo and Tanice’s pregnancy journey has been followed by cameras on Growing Up Hip Hop, and fans may wonder if the baby has arrived yet.

The stars of WE tv’s GUHH are usually seen trying to come out of their parents’ shadows, who were heavily involved in the hip hop industry.

Now that they are growing up and living their own professional lives, we get to see their personal happenings, too – such as any babies on the way.

JoJo and Tanice may be keeping their pregnancy a secret on the July 8th episode, but Reality Titbit has got the latest on any updates.

JoJo and Tanice: Relationship timeline

They first met when they were young, with JoJo aged 18 years old.

He called Tanice’s mom to tell her he was interested in her daughter. Then, they went bowling on their first date, before going to a diner to eat.

It wasn’t long before the Simmons then started living together, and mutually had feelings for each other.

They had been together for five years, when JoJo became pregnant.

Now, they are happily married, and currently have a daughter called Mia.

I love to see Tanice and JoJo together ♥️ #GUHH — BoysDemSugaaa💧 (@__TheRealKoko__) June 18, 2021

Have JoJo and Tanice had their baby?

Not yet, JoJo is still pregnant with their second child

Looking at Instagram, JoJo is continuing to show off her pregnancy bump.

The couple recently shared their gender reveal – and it’s a boy!

Tanice’s mother, grandmother, and sister attended their gender reveal party, while their other family members joined virtually.

It will be JoJo and Tanice’s second child, having welcomed their daughter Mia into the world in 2016.

#GUHH tanice and Jojo are so cute 🥰 — NyjaeéCemoné (@CocoCemone) June 4, 2021

GUHH: When is Tanice due?

Tanice is expected to be due around the end of July/early August.

She recently uploaded an Instagram picture on July 2nd, which revealed that she is on the “final stretch” of pregnancy.

The GUHH star also hashtagged ‘#8Months’, suggesting that she has just one month to go until she is due.

According to our estimates, Tanice is expecting to give birth around the end of July, but it could be a while before or after that time.

Now in the final trimester, it should not be long before Tanice and JoJo become a family of four!

