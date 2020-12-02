Did JoJo Fletcher have plastic surgery? Bachelorette star has addressed rumours before!











JoJo Fletcher sparked plastic surgery rumours after she appeared on The Bachelorette on Tuesday, December 1st.

The Bachelorette returned for a brand new episode this week with a special appearance from former star JoJo Fletcher.

While the show has been full of twists and unexpected moments after Clare Crawley’s shocking exit, it looks like a lot of viewers at home have been more occupied with JoJo who sparked facelift rumours.

So, did JoJo have plastic surgery? The reality star has addressed speculations from fans before.

Who is JoJo Fletcher?

JoJo Fletcher is a a real estate developer by profession, a social media star and a media personality with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

She took part in the twentieth season of The Bachelor and returned as a leading cast member on the twelfth season of The Bachelorette.

After her appearance on the reality programme, JoJo launched her own fashion brand, Fletch.

In 2018, JoJo and her partner Jordan Rodgers landed their own series called Engaged with JoJo and Jordan for the media company Kin.

Did JoJo Fletcher have plastic surgery?

The former Bachelorette star sparked plastic surgery rumours after her appearance on the reality dating programme on Tuesday, December 1st.

While this isn’t the first time that JoJo has been speculated for her looks, she has denied having any cosmetic procedures done in the past.

In a previous social media post, she said:

“I appreciate the love and so excited for you to see the new season unfold, BUT sorry to disappoint. It will be the same old face without a filter #noihaventhadafacetransplant.”

Why are fans asking this?

A number of viewers have said that JoJo’s face looked different on The Bachelorette’s episode which prompted some of them to think that she’s had plastic surgery.

Some have claimed that JoJo has had a facelift done. However, as revealed by JoJo herself, she has denied going under the knife.

One person asked: “What did Jojo do to her face???”

“She looks like a totally different person. What happened???” reacted another viewer on the show’s official Facebook page.

But while there are some who have speculated about JoJo’s look, others have shown their love and support to the reality star.

One fan tweeted: “JoJo Fletcher is the most beautiful human on the planet and I will die on this hill.”

