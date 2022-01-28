Jonathan Van Ness embarks on comedy tour, dates and tickets announced











After rising to fame on Netflix’s Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness has gone to be a podcast host, comedian and have his own Netflix series. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness launched on January 28th and sees the 34-year-old investigate all kinds of life’s curiosities and questions.

Besides Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, the Queer Eye star is also travelling all over with his comedy tour in 2022. So, let’s get straight into where JVN will be touring and how much tickets will cost to see him!

Jonathan Van Ness’ comedy tour

Jonathan Van Ness is not only bringing his joy and charm to Netflix, but he’s also touring the UK in 2022.

Jonathan’s comedy tour kicks off in February 2022 in Scotland.

The dates and locations for his show are listed below:

Royal Concert Hall Glasgow – February 17th

London Palladium – February 19th

Opera House Manchester – February 20th

Brighton Dome – February 21st

Following his comedy tour of the UK, JVN then heads back to the USA where he’ll perform in New York, Boston and LA. Check out the USA dates of his tour here.

Buy tickets for Jonathan’s show

To buy tickets for Jonathan’s show, head over to the AEG Presents website.

To see the ‘Imaginary Living Room Olympian’ it costs £38.50 to £49.50 in Glasgow on February 17th.

Tickets to see Jonathan in Manchester cost around £40, Brighton is around £37 to £47 and London prices are approximately £56.

Imaginary Living Room Olympian explored

Jonathan’s talent clearly knows no bounds as he gives people incredible makeovers on Queer Eye, is a comedy genius and also has a knack for ice skating and gymnastics.

In his comedy tour, ‘Imaginary Living Room Olympian’, Jonathan combines his gymnastic moves with comedy and as per his website, he “dives into his comedic prowess and tells the story of everything, the good, the bad, and don’t forget the sexy honey“.

