Which episode did Jordan Cashmyer appear on 16 and Pregnant?











On January 16, the news of Jordan Cashmyer’s death was confirmed by her mother. But what episode did the reality star appear on 16 and Pregnant?

Jordan’s life has been filled with ups and downs and the show managed to capture that when they first aired the episode. Since then, the reality star made use of social media to interact with her followers. However, she took a step back from Instagram in 2018.

Since then, fans were unaware of how Jordan was doing or how her life had changed after the show. Recently, show viewers were left shocked after the news of her death was confirmed.

Which episode did Jordan Cashmyer appear in?

Jordan appeared in Season 5 Episode 10 of 16 and Pregnant. This was aired in 2014. The episode focused on Jordan’s relationship with her baby daddy, Derek Taylor, and the ups and downs the pair faced in their relationship.

Their relationship was not accepted by Jordan’s parents and she was kicked out due to the same. The pair finally welcomed their daughter Genevieve Shae Taylor in 2014. However, problems kept knocking on their doors and the trip struggled to find a roof over their head.

Towards the end of the show, it was confirmed that the pair were no longer together.

Jordan Cashmyer’s death shocks people

On January 16, the news of Jordan’s death was confirmed. Her father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr. took to Facebook to break the news. He wrote: “

Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla, and family members.”

Along with the post, Dennis also shared a picture of Jordan. Several people were quick to flood the comment section with condolences.

Does she have a social media?

Jordan did have Instagram and Facebook. On Instagram, she went with the username @jordancashmyer. However, she was not active on the platform as the last post she made was in 2018.

Meanwhile, Jordan was quite active on Facebook as her last picture dates back to December 15, 2021.