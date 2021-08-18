What is Josh Blue’s net worth? America’s Got Talent fans root for comedian with cerebral palsy











America’s Got Talent Season 16 saw a range of mind-blowing performances during the quarter-finals. Among all the contestants, it was comedian Josh Blue who stole the spotlight. As fans are rallying for his win, let’s take a look at his net worth and career.

Although Josh is turning heads with his rather inspiring performance on AGT’s latest episode, the comedian had already gained recognition for winning the Last Comic Standing.

Josh Blue’s net worth explored

Josh is popular for revolving his comedy act around his personal life experiences. He started his career as a comedian while pursuing his degree in creative writing at The Evergreen State College.

He began doing open mic gigs while he was still studying and made a name for himself on the comedy circuit.

Thanks to his successful career in comedy, Josh has an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has appeared on TV several times, including on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, becoming the first comedian to perform a stand-up act on the talk show. Josh also featured on Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia.

In 2004, Josh won the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and took home $10,000.

Inside AGT star’s personal life

As far as Josh’s personal life is concerned, he is currently residing in Denver, Colorado along with his wife and two children, Simon and Seika.

As mentioned earlier, he has cerebral palsy, but the comedian has never stopped him from achieving great heights in life.

According to Brain and Life.Org, Josh was diagnosed with the condition in 1978 after experiencing several complications as a child.

Talking about his life with cerebral palsy, Josh told Neurology Now: “I don’t think I’d know I had cerebral palsy if other people didn’t tell me. That’s my viewpoint; I just tackle the world, whatever comes at me. This is just how I’ve grown up and how I live.”

We Got Love | Trailer | E! BridTV 4221 We Got Love | Trailer | E! 844954 844954 center 22403

Fans react to his latest ACT

Many viewers of the show really want Josh to win America’s Got Talent. Here’s how a few of them reacted on Twitter

One tweeted, “#agt #victory great performance not many people can sing like that but my vote stays with”

Another added, “That’s why Josh Blue won Last Comic Standing, folks. He just saved tonight’s lackluster sho”

And one opined, “Josh Blue will win this season”

#agt #victory great performance not many people can sing like that but my vote stays with #joshblue 👏🏽💯👍🏽 — KodyKuttaOfficial (@KodyKutta) August 18, 2021

That's why Josh Blue won Last Comic Standing, folks. He just saved tonight's lackluster show. #AGT @AGT — Stephen Michael (@stephenreports) August 18, 2021

#agt Josh Blue will win this season — VA 🐼 (@VAxoxo4U) August 18, 2021