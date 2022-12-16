Josh Flagg has sold enough properties to earn a huge net worth. He co-listed a home with ex Bobby Boyd and purchased a new mansion through his real estate fortune. How much is the Million Dollar Listing star worth?

During Million Dollar Listing season 14, Josh opens up about his divorce from former husband Bobby, but then later in the season, discovers that Marilyn Monroe once called his new listing home.

As the new season gets well underway, many are asking what Josh’s net worth is, and want to take a sneak peek inside his home. Well, he’s certainly put enough ‘sold’ flags up to make a huge fortune for himself.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Josh Flagg’s 2022 net worth

Josh is currently worth a whopping $35 million in 2022, Celebrity Net Worth reports. His boyfriend Andrew Beyer is said to be worth just under $1 million. Combined, their net worth is way more than a Million Dollar Listing!

Known as one of the most successful real estate agents in California, Josh has reached an incredible amount of success and wealth during his career, which has involved with over $1 billion in property sales alone.

At just 18 years old, Josh was selling properties on the Sunset Strip and in Beverly Hills under the guidance of Bruce Nelson, a local real estate agent with his own firm. And that was before he graduated from Beverly Hills High School.

Josh co-lists house with Bobby Boyd

During Million Dollar Listing season 14, Josh and Bobby co-list a house. “I have a house coming up in Little Holmby. And caveat: It’s co-listed with my soon-to-be ex-husband,” he tells co-star Tracy Tutor.

Two weeks after he announced his divorce from Bobby in March, he purchased a $9 million Beverly Hills house. The 7,100 sq. ft house was originally listed for $9.2 million and was bought in an off-market deal.

The house hadn’t been on the market for around 60 years, but Josh had his eye on the place since he was a little boy, he told People. As of March, he planned to renovate the 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom home at a cost of nearly $7 million.

His fortune rose Million Dollar Listing’s help

Josh was earning a lot of dollar even before Million Dollar Listing, but his fame has only risen his net worth. He was involved in the biggest sale in the history of Brentwood Park, and sold a $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

By 2006. he was starring on the LA-based Bravo reality show. Then in 2009, Josh started his own real estate firm called “John Flagg Estates” in collaboration with Keller Williams. He later started working with Rodeo Realty.

His fame meant his book sales were even more popular. Josh has released three books, including The Deal in 2022, but he published his first book he’d worked on since age 14, A Simple Girl: Stories My Grandmother Told Me, in 2009.

In 2011, his autobiography Million Dollar Agent: Brokering the Dream was released, detailing Josh’s journey as a real estate agent and reality TV star. He also launched an app, Star Maps, for users to find properties owned by celebrities.

Photo by Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images

