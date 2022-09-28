Julia Fox hailed the 'queen of acting' for her realistic TikTok reactions











Julia Fox is used to being in the public eye all the time. So when her TikTok fans asked her to act out realistic reactions to random scenarios, such as being in an apocalypse, they were eager for the actress to do more.

For the last two days, Julia has replaced her downtime following Milan Fashion Week with a flurry of videos. Just for fun, the Uncut Gems actress decided to invite fans to suggest different scenarios for her to act out.

From ‘finding out your older sister is actually your mom’ to a husband eating leftovers after a long day at work, Julia isn’t afraid to show she’s absolutely still got the acting skills she rose to higher fame for in 2019.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox acts out scenarios

For the last two days, Julia has been provided random scenarios by her TikTok fans. She has performed to her hearts’ content for four different videos, which includes a performance to finding her best friend stealing her clothes.

She even admitted that the same clothes-stealing scene actually happened in her real life. On September 26th, Julia asked her followers: “Anyone want to play my new game?” And of course, many, many fans did want to play.

Following an influx of scenarios from fans, the actress and model got to work – and she wasn’t even getting paid! Julia usually posts insights into her different outfits and lets fans have a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her events.

She is hailed ‘queen of acting’

One fan called Julia the “Queen of acting” while another said she is the “moment” for the acting videos. A fellow fan commented: “Julia, baby…… you don’t need an acting coach, you need to audition!”

Many were clearly shocked over how skilful she is in acting. With over 595K followers on TikTok, her latest acting scene received almost 400K likes on the social media platform, with the first of the series garnering over 700K likes!

During the first video which sees her react to an estranged husband eating leftovers, she jokily captioned the upload with: “Lmaooo [laugh my a** off], I’m losing my mind.”

Why is Julia famous?

Julia is known for her acting role in Uncut Gems in 2019, as well as for modelling work. The 32-year-old she was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the Gotham Awards held that year!

However, her success started as a clothing designer, when she launched a successful women’s knitwear luxe line, Franziska Fox, with her friend Briana Andalore. She also posed for the last nude edition of Playboy in 2015.

She has since appeared in campaigns for Diesel, Coach New York, and Supreme, and in editorials for CR Fashion Book, The Last, Office, Wonderland, Vogue, Vogue Italia, and others, as well as on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel

