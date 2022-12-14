Julia Haart made money thanks to a NASA-approved space age gel she used to create comfortable high heels shortly after leaving her unorthodox life behind to become a successful businesswoman.

The My Unorthodox Life star no longer holds the title of Elite World Group chief executive but Julia was successful before she joined the top modeling agency. She waved goodbye to a Jewish community in 2013 and became a business owner.

Now 51 years old and a mother-of-four, the entrepreneur previously owned a namesake shoe collection and was creative director at Italian luxury house La Perla. More recently, Julia has looked to launch tech startup Haart Sphere.

Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

How did Julia Haart get her money?

After leaving the ultra-Orthodox community she was raised in, Julia decided to launch a namesake shoe line in 2013 with the goal to create shoes that were both fashionable and comfortable.

She partnered with an Italian ski boot engineer and a German company that creates a gel used by NASA to create a comfortable high-heeled shoe. The unique heels went on to be sold in 17 countries!

However, the collection ended when she joined La Perla as creative director in 2016. The position was offered to Julia by now ex-husband Silvio Scaglia, who was owner and president of the brand at the time.

Her talents were recognised after she collaborated with La Perla for its Spring And Fall 2016 accessory collection. Julia is known for her 2017 Met Gala dress designed for Kendall Jenner, which consisted of 85,000 crystals on a single string.

Did Julia ‘own’ Elite World Group?

No. In March 2019, Julia became chief executive and chief creative officer of talent media conglomerate Elite World Group (EWG), which is owned by her ex-husband Silvio Scaglia.

But, although Julia claimed on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life that she was “co-owner” of EWG, a Delaware court ruled Julia does not own 50 per cent of the firm.

As a consequence of the court ruling, Haart has been determined to own only 50 shares from Freedom Inc, which owns EWG’s shares, out of a total of more than 123,000.

Julia has an idea for Haart Sphere

Julia may have been fired from EWG but she’s certainly not given up on ways to make money. She’s now got an idea to launch tech organization Haart Sphere, which was heavily talked about on My Unorthodox Life.

She runs Haart Sphere as chief executive with daughter Miriam, who studied engineering at Stanford University and serves as chief technology officer. Former EWG chief financial officer Robert Zaffiris also appears at a Haart Sphere meeting.

“The technology we want to exist in Haart Sphere doesn’t exist anywhere,” Miriam says during season 2 episode 6. In January 2022, NBC News reported Julia was making advances in the tech world with model avatars while at EWG.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

