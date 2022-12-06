Julia Haart, who stars on Netflix show My Unorthodox Life, was fired from her job as Elite World Group (EWG) chief executive in January 2022 but she didn’t go down without a fight as she filed a $257 million lawsuit six months later.

Now season 2 of My Unorthodox Life is airing on the streaming platform, viewers are just finding out she no longer runs prestigious modelling agency EWG despite being chief executive for a number years.

The new season is full of drama as not only is Julia shown losing her job, she is also in the middle of a divorce from Silvio Scaglia. Julia is a known fighter, however, and following the firing she filed a lawsuit in February 2022 claiming she owned half of EWG.

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Julia Haart was fired as Elite World Group CEO

Julia was fired from her role as Elite World Group chief executive in January 2022 but filed a lawsuit a month later in which she claimed to own 50 per cent of the company.

She claimed Silvio named her co-owner and chief executive of EWG after they married in 2019. “The action taken to remove Julia Haart from her position as CEO was unauthorized and of no legal effect,” Julia’s lawyer told Us. They further claimed:

She is a 50 per cent owner of the business and was one of two directors. Unfortunately, this comes at a time when Julia and Silvio are in the beginning of divorce proceedings. Julia will enforce all her legal rights and remedies.

However, vice-chancellor Morgan T Zurn, of the Delaware Court of Chancery, ruled Julia did not own 50 per cent of the “preferred stock” of EWG’s parent group Freedom Holdings, reports Page Six.

My Unorthodox Life star’s estimated net worth

Despite that setback, Julia’s net worth in 2022 is more than $1 billion, Women’s Health Mag estimates. In 2021, Julia claimed she took over EWG in 2018 when it was valued at $90 million and it was valued at more than $1 billion two years later.

Her role as EWG chief executive paid almost $2 million a year, or $400,000 a month, according to Trend Net Worth. Julia also sold her shoe brand several years ago and was previously creative director for Italian lingerie fashion house La Perla.

In July 2022, Julia filed another lawsuit against Silvio for $257 million. The suit alleged Silvio “defrauded her out of millions from their business after she filed for divorce,” People reports. In the suit, Julia accused Silvio of blocking access to the EWG office, cutting off corporate cards, shutting off phone service at their home, and firing her assistants.

However, Page Six reports a New York Supreme Court judge ruled in late summer 2022 that “there was no fear exhibited by either party and no intimidation, certainly not of [the] wife” after Julia filed a restraining order.

Julia Haart has launched a tech company

During My Unorthodox Life, Julie mentions she’s launching a startup called Haart Sphere. In January 2022, NBC News reported Julia was making advances in the tech world with model avatars.

On episode 6 of the 2022 show, her daughter Miriam says Julia is CTO (chief technology officer) at Haart Sphere. Former EWG chief financial officer Robert Zaffiris also attends the Haart Sphere meeting in episode 6.

The startup is set to be a new venture for the Haarts and Julia will be chief executive. Per the Netflix show, Miriam said: “The technology we want to exist in Haart Sphere doesn’t exist anywhere.”

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

WATCH MY UNORTHODOX LIFE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know