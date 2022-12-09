Julia Haart’s Tribeca apartment is worth a huge $56 million. The My Unorthodox Life star is truly living it up in the property, which spans 16 rooms across three floors. As she goes through a divorce, many ask about the property.

If you’re wondering where Julia lives, she certainly has enough space to fit her entire family and perhaps the entire fandom of the Netflix show! She’s been battling with estranged husband Silvio Scaglia over the New York penthouse.

Many are now asking for a bigger peek at the lavish apartment owned by Julia, a home that has a starring role in My Unorthodox Life. Not to mention, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton’s Bachelor pad is just a few lift stops down.

© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Julia Haart’s Tribeca apartment

Julia has a Tribeca-based 10,000-square-foot apartment at 70 Vestry Street. Although Julia failed to win a case against estranged husband Silvio, she was given exclusive use of their penthouse, Women’s Health Magazine reports.

The property features sunset views of the Hudson River and a terrace on each of the three levels. It also has 16 rooms, which include a private elevator, two chef’s kitchens, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three powder rooms.

Julia’s penthouse is at the top of the Robert A.M. Stern building where Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a pied-à-Terre, and where Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton owns a $40.7 million bachelor pad.

Her net worth in 2022 is more than $1 billion, Women’s Health Mag estimates. During My Unorthodox Life, Julie mentions she’s launching a start-up called Haart Sphere after being fired from Elite World Group.

My Unorthodox Life fans can rent Julia’s place

Julia Haart’s Tribeca apartment was made available to rent for a whopping $125,000 a month in June 2022, The Post reports. Renters could lease the home fully furnished, but the place has temporarily been taken off the market.

A complete lifestyle package for residents includes a wellness level with an 82-foot swimming pool, hot and cold plunge pools, steam room and sauna, fitness center, yoga and Pilates studios, and a private regulation squash court.

As of October 2022, Julia’s apartment was taken off the market on Street Easy. Currently, it is believed that she does not know where she is moving to following her divorce from Silvio, while he moved to an apartment around the corner.

Where does Julia Haart live after divorce?

Currently, Julia is thought to be living at the Tribeca apartment while she goes through divorce proceedings with Silvio. However, she also has a beautiful vacation home in The Hamptons where she can relax away from city life.

She was granted permission by a judge to use her former multi-million dollar apartment in Tribeca for a Beto O’Rourke fundraiser, several years after Silvio bought the condo for $56 million via an LLC in 2018.

Silvio’s firm Freedom Holdings owns the home. In May, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn of the Delaware Court of Chancery declared that despite earlier claims by Haart, she does not own half Freedom Holdings, Page Six reports.

Freedom Holdings attorney Lanny Davis told Page Six:

We are very pleased with the outcome today. That finally Julia Haart can’t fake it till she makes it anymore. She has to now acknowledge that he owns the apartment and that she is there as a tenant. Now she has to check with him if she wants to have another party, which she should have done to begin with.

How the couple’s assets — including the apartment — are divided will be decided in the upcoming divorce case. They have also been battling over a $132,000 company Bentley. Julia filed for divorce in February 2022.

WATCH MY UNORTHODOX LIFE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know