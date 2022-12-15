Julia Haart has had one busy year, from being fired as chief executive of Elite World Group (EWG) to going through a divorce with Silvio Scaglia. Her ex-husband has dropped $850,000 lawsuits against Julia – but it appears she’s doing the total opposite.

The My Unorthodox Life star married Elite World Group owner Silvio, 64, in June 2019. For almost three years the couple ran the modeling agency as co-chief executives but a court later ruled she never owned 50 per cent of the company as she had claimed.

Alongside their ongoing divorce, Silvio filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife, which he has since dropped. Julia is standing her ground, though, and plans to go ahead with countersuing him, the Daily Mail reports.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Elite World Group

Julia Haart’s ex drops lawsuits

Silvio Scaglia, who is going through a divorce from Julia, has dropped lawsuits worth $850,000 against her. He had accused Haart of withdrawing $850,000 from the company account and taking a company Bentley.

Julia counter-claimed Silvio never gave her a salary. Now, TMZ reports they’ve reached an agreement in which he has dropped his lawsuit while she won’t chase him to cover her legal fees.

Haart was previously accused of having her breasts enhanced in December 2021 while EWG was said to have footed the bill, Page Six reports.

She contends that in lieu of receiving a paycheck her expenses, including breast augmentation, should be handled by the company. The filing also claims Haart withdrew over the $250,000 limit and used the account for living expenses.

She plans to sue Silvio

Julia told TMZ she still plans to sue Silvio, despite him dropping his lawsuit. She said:

I believe the fact that Silvio withdrew these cases with prejudice, meaning dismissed permanently, on the day discovery was due, speaks volumes. No money was paid by me and I intend to continue to pursue my fraud and defamation litigation against Silvio and others named in those cases.

The My Unorthodox Life star, who plans to launch Meta firm Haart Sphere, added: “Now, my focus and priority is to heal through the strength and support of my family and to continue to build businesses that will empower others.”

Julia was fired in February 2022

Julia was fired from her job as EWG chief executive in February 2022 and filed for divorce just hours later. She then applied for a restraining order against him, which she failed to win.

The couple had been living in a $65 million Tribeca apartment with some of her four children. However, Silvio has moved to an apartment around the corner with new fiancee Michelle-Marie Heinemann.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

