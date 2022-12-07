Julia Haart’s former divorce lawyer Adria Hillman has filed a lawsuit that accuses the My Unorthodox Life star of allegedly stiffing her out of $413,110.70, Page Six exclusively reports. Haart now has a new attorney to represent her divorce.

Hillman was hired for Julia’s divorce from Silvio Scaglia in February. Amid the ongoing legal battle which follows the fallout of their three-year marriage, Julia is now being represented in court by lawyer Nancy Chemtob.

Court documents obtained by Page Six reveal that Hillman rendered legal services “in connection with negotiating a separation agreement and/or representation in a matrimonial action.” So, what else happened?

Julia’s old divorce lawyer files lawsuit

Hillman, whose law firm focuses on “hands-on assistance with legal separation, divorce, prenuptial/postnuptial agreements, all complex financial and multifaceted custody aspects of family law,” is seeking almost $500K from Julia.

The papers were filed in the New York State Supreme Court on December 1. She is hoping to get the amount owed, plus interest, from June, and is represented by Richard A. Klass. Haart’s new lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, told Page Six:

Julia Haart has a tremendous amount of integrity. She would not stiff any lawyer or person and not pay them unless there was good reason. She has the right to dispute charges and work product.

Haart’s estranged husband Silvio Scaglia has alleged that Haart stole from Elite World Group to fund her lavish personal lifestyle, buying designer clothes and getting a boob job on the “company dime.”

The My Unorthodox Life star has called the accusations “ludicrous,” and said, “I’ve never taken a penny that doesn’t belong to me.” The former married couple has also battled over a $132,000 company Bentley.

Julia is still going through divorce proceedings with Silvio Scaglia. They got married in 2019 when Julia was made chief operating officer of Elite World Group, a company that they ran together during their relationship.

She filed for divorce from Silvio in February, and it was a couple of months later that he got engaged to socialite Michelle-Marie Heinemann. My Unorthodox Life season 2 saw Silvio removing his things from their apartment.

However, Julia was fired from her role as Elite World Group chief executive – one of its two directors – in January 2022 but filed a lawsuit a month later in which she claimed to own 50 percent of the company.

Vice-chancellor Morgan T Zurn, of the Delaware Court of Chancery, ruled Julia did not own 50 percent of the “preferred stock” of EWG’s parent group Freedom Holdings, reports Page Six.

My Unorthodox Life: Julia and Silvio Scaglia

Julia and Silvio met at the lingerie and fashion house, La Perla. Silvio’s SMS Finance firm won a bid to acquire the brand with an offer of 69 million euros, in 2013. Then, Julia joined the Italian luxury house in 2016 as creative director.

They got married in 2019 and apart from life partners, they were also business partners. He made Julia the CEO of the company in March 2019, when she re-focused the brand and added new divisions.

During their wedding, Silvio decided he wanted to take her last name, as that is the name she chose when she left the Haredi community. However, three years on, the two are now getting divorced.

Julia explained she initiated the divorce and claimed her children and Silvio didn’t mesh very well together. Speaking to her friends, she alleged that Silvio wanted her kids to “make appointments” to arrange to see them.

