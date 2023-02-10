Chrisley family drama erupted on Chrisley Knows Best as a Todd and Julie update revealed she’s “done” moving houses like her husband Todd wishes. In season 10 they argue, but in real-time, they are now in jail.

The latest update on Todd and Julie Chrisley is being aired in the handful of episodes they filmed before going into prison. Season 10 episode 1 saw drama erupt between the married couple after they moved into a new house.

Julie was upset over Todd lying to her during the premiere, admitting that she’s “over it” and feels they’re at a stage in their lives where they are going to “settle.” Her son Chase Chrisley said he hasn’t seen her that upset in a long time.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Who are the Chrisleys?

The Chrisleys are a reality TV family who launched to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Julie and Todd Chrisley are at the head of the family, with his mother Nanny Faye Chrisley above them, and have three children together.

Todd and Julie are parents to Savannah, Chase, and Grayson, and grandparents to Chloe, who they had custody of until they went to prison. Todd and Julie have gone to jail for a combined 19 years for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd is also a father to Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley from a former marriage. The Chrisley family also had a spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley, while their OG show Chrisley Knows Best became the top original show on The USA Network.

Julie revealed she is “over it” when it comes to constantly moving houses with Todd and their family. She shared, “Being married to Todd means you’re never gonna call a place home for very long,” and added:

I feel like we are at a stage of our life where we need to find where we’re gonna settle. I want Grayson to be settled the last few years he’s at home before he goes to college.

She added, “Chloe is nine. She likes stability, not doing a house and selling it and moving to another one and selling it. That’s not — I mean, I’m just tired of that. And not to mention, you lied to me, Todd.”

Julie found out Todd had gutted the property without her knowledge, to which she accused him of lying. They patched things up by the end of season 10 episode 1, but she told him: “I love you. But right now, I don’t like you.”

When is Chrisley Knows Best on?

Chrisley Knows Best airs on The USA Network every Monday night. Season 10 of the reality TV show began on February 6, with two more episodes in the network schedule, airing on February 13 and 20.

During episode 2, Julie demands Todd make progress on the new house while she’s away for her birthday weekend. Then in the third, Todd and Julie learn about dating in the digital age, while Faye finds an outlet for her road rage.

The episodes were filmed before Todd and Julie went to jail. Todd is serving 12 years in FPC Pensacola while his wife has been ordered to serve seven years in Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON THE USA NETWORK ON MONDAYS AT 11 PM EST

