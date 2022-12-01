Julie Chrisley has been sentenced to seven years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion while husband Todd has been handed a 12-year sentence – but which jail is she being sent to and when does her sentence start?

In June 2022, the TV reality stars were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

On November 21, they were sentenced to prison in federal court. Judge Eleanor L Ross sentenced Julie Chrisley to seven years in prison with three years of supervised release, CNN reports. Now we can reveal where she’ll spend the next seven years.

Where is Julie Chrisley going to prison?

US district judge Eleanor Ross recommended Julie Chrisley be allowed to serve her sentence at a low-security federal correctional institution (FCI) in Tallahassee, Florida, for female inmates, while Todd will be incarcerated at FCI Pensacola in the county.

The prison Julie will attend opened in 1938 and has the capacity to house 755 female-only prisoners. It is located three miles (5km) east of downtown Tallahassee on US Highway 319.

Julie and Todd live in Nashville, while their children Savannah and Grayson live in Franklin, Tennessee, which is a more than seven-hour drive from FCI Tallahassee. The prison can be reached via aircraft in less than two hours.

Are Todd and Julie in jail now?

No, Todd and Julie are currently at home and are due to report to jail on January 15, 2023. They have been ordered to voluntarily surrender to authorities on that date, Todd and Chrisley’s family attorney Alex Little revealed.

They were allowed to return home after the November 21 sentencing. However, Little told the court that, after the sentencing, he plans to request the Chrisleys remain free until the appellate court makes a decision, the LA Times reports.

Chrisley kids can visit both Todd and Julie in a day

Todd and Julie’s prisons were chosen to allow their children time to visit both parents in a single day, criminal defense attorney Bruce Morris, who represented the couple during the trial, said.

Morris also said the length of their sentences was less than federally recommended due to the couple’s ages, health, and the fact they care for Todd’s mother Nanny Faye Chrisley, who has health issues.

Savannah has been granted custody of her younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe, who Todd and Julie had custody of before they were handed their sentences.

