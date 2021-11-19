Julie Chrisley's chocolate cake and Thanksgiving recipes are drool-worthy











Julie Chrisley certainly never lets her children go without a delicious sweet treat or indulgent meal. She has a whole load of unique recipes…

The reality star, who often allows cameras into her home to film The USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, has lots of yummy talents up her sleeve.

From wet chocolate cake to her own banana pudding recipe, Julie won’t be letting Chase, Savannah, Grayson and Chloe go without a tasty dessert.

We done some digging to get our hands on her recipes, and trust us, you won’t be able to resist them. Ingredients and step-by-step guides below.

How to make Julie’s chocolate cake

Julie’s chocolate cake is absolutely to die for, and if you’re a sweet treat lover, this will be right up your street.

The instructions are simple, but it could take you around an hour and a half, depending on how experienced you are as a baker.

Julie Chrisley’s chocolate cake ingredients:

For the cake:

2 cups self-raising flour, sifted

2 cups sugar

4oz butter

1/2 cup canola oil

1 cup water

3 tbsp cocoa powder

2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

1/2 cup buttermilk, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the icing:

4oz unsalted butter

6 tbsp whole milk

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp cocoa powder

16oz powdered sugar, sifted

How to make Julie’s chocolate cake:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Grease a glass 9″x13″ baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine the flour and sugar. Whisk. In a saucepan, combine the butter, oil and water. Cook over a medium-high heat until the margarine is melted. Stir in the cocoa powder. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Add the butter mixture to the flour mixture and stir with a rubber spatula until well-combined. Add the eggs and stir to combine. Add the buttermilk and vanilla and stir until all ingredients are combined. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking pan. Bake for 30 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center of the cake. Do not overbake. Meanwhile, make the icing. In a saucepan, combine the milk and butter. Cook over a medium-high heat, stirring often until the butter is melted. Transfer to a bowl. Sift in the sugar and cocoa powder. Add in vanilla and stir until smooth. When the cake is done, use a wooden spoon with a round handle to poke holes into the cake. Pour the icing evenly over the cake. Cool before serving.

Julie’s drool-worthy banana pudding

Okay, here’s the serious stuff. We can reveal exactly how you can make Julie Chrisley’s very own banana pudding recipe. And it’s pretty easy.

Ingredients for Julie’s banana pudding:

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

2/3 cup all purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

6 large eggs, separated

4 cups whole milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 11oz box vanilla wafers

6-8 ripe bananas, sliced

Make Julie Chrisley’s banana pudding recipe:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of sugar, flour and salt. Whisk together well. Add the egg yolks and milk. Whisk to combine. Place the saucepan over medium-high heat and cook, whisking constantly for five minutes, until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. In a 4-quart casserole dish, layer the vanilla wafer and bananas. Cover with custard. Repeat to create another layer of wafer, bananas and custard. In a large bowl, beat the egg whites over medium speed until frothy. Sprinkle in the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar and continue to beat until stiff and glossy. Spread the meringue over the custard decoratively. Bake for 15 minutes, until the meringue is golden brown. Serve warm!

A Chrisley Knows Best Thanksgiving

Julie’s Thanksgiving dinner looked sensational, with an entire table filled to the brim with a delicious turkey and side dishes.

She has shared how to make her sweet potato casserole and broccoli slaw, which will mostly require kitchen staple items.

Tip: Make this the night before Thanksgiving, or before a special occasion, as the broccoli slaw will need to sit in the fridge overnight before serving.

Ingredients for Julie’s southern spiced turkey (serves eight):

1 (10 to 15 pound) fresh turkey (or fully thawed)

2 sticks salted butter, softened, divided

Zest from 1 lemon

1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning, divided

1 large white onion, quartered

6 garlic cloves, crushed

Julie’s southern spiced turkey: Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove the neck and giblets from the turkey, transfer it to a roasting pan fitted with a rack and let sit at room temperature for one hour. In a small bowl, mix 1 1/2 sticks of butter, lemon zest, thyme, rosemary, and 1/2 teaspoon of poultry seasoning until well-combined. Pat skin of the turkey with paper towels to remove any moisture. Use your fingers to carefully separate the skin from the turkey and rub 1/3 of the butter mixture under the skin, taking care not to tear it. Rub the remaining mixture evenly over the exterior of the turkey. Rub the remaining two teaspoons of poultry seasoning in the cavity of the turkey. Place the remaining 1/2 stick of butter, onion and garlic into the cavity of the bird, and then tie the legs together with kitchen twine. Roast, basting every so often, until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, cooking it for around 15 minutes a pound. Let rest, uncovered, for 45 minutes before serving.

For the broccoli slaw, you will need:

1 head broccoli slaw, finely chopped

1 red onion, chopped

8 strips bacon, crisped, cooled and crumbled

1 cup aged cheddar, grated

Before making the broccoli slaw, make the dressing. Do this by mixing together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1 tbsp white vinegar.

To make the broccoli slaw, here’s your step-by-step guide:

In a medium bowl, combine the broccoli, onion, bacon and cheese. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Pour the dressing over the broccoli and toss well to combine. Allow the salad to sit overnight in the fridge, before serving.

Ingredients for the sweet potato casserole:

5 cups mashed sweet potatoes

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup whole milk

4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg, beaten

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp orange zest

1 cup mini marshmallows

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Julie’s sweet potato casserole recipe:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 1 3/4 quart casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the sweet potato, brown sugar, milk, butter, egg, salt, cinnamon and orange zest. Mix well. Pour the mixture into the prepared casserole dish. Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and sprinkle the top with marshmallows and pecans. Bake until the marshmallows are lightly toasted, about 5-10 minutes.#

