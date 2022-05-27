Juliette and Clark are still going strong as new season of Siesta Key launches













Since making their debut on MTV’s Siesta Key in season 4 we are happy to say that Juliette Porter and her boyfriend Clark Drum are still together and from what we can see they appear very happy.

We met Clark when he attended his co-star, Madison Haurberg’s wedding in October 2021. Here he met Juliette and the pair hit it off instantly. They began dating just one month after Juliette confirmed her split with ex-boyfriend Sam Logan after two years together.

Reality Titbit has all the latest details on the couple’s relationship as well as why she and Sam ended up splitting. Check it out.

OMG: Garrett Miller reveals leaving Siesta Key ‘wasn’t his decision’

Snowflake Mountain | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 10209 Snowflake Mountain | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Nrony8-xhHM/hqdefault.jpg 1020050 1020050 center 22403

Juliette Porter. Picture: Siesta Key: Juliette Spills on Sam BREAK UP and Her New Man (Exclusive)

Juliette and Clark are still going strong

It seems like the pair are certainly still together. as seen during the premiere of Siesta Key this May. We also can see their happiness through Juliette’s latest Instagram post.

On May 14 the reality TV star and owner of JMP the Label shared a picture of herself holding hands and smiling with her man on a trip away to Nashville.

The pair don’t often post pictures of each other and prefer to keep their relationship private and away from the public, but we do get to see a few glimpses of them. On May 19 Juliette adorably documented herself and her friends watching Siesta Key and giggling when Clark referred to her as a “friend.”

Juliette gushed over Clark during an interview

Despite the pair not often posting pictures of each other, that doesn’t mean Juliette is shy about her romance with Clark. In an exclusive interview with Life and Style in March, the designer opened up about her “amazing” relationship with her man, saying:

He just wants to be with me … like, that’s all he cares about. He just wants to be happy; he doesn’t have a huge ego. I mean, he listens to me, he remembers things. He’s thoughtful. He’s just great. Juliette Porter, Life and Style

Juliette went on to say how they spend every day together and how when they met it was “love at first sight” and went on to say:

From the moment we really met, we just never stopped talking. It was like we started dating from the moment we met. I mean we’re together every weekend, we must be serious, but I think at the same time, we’re young and there’s no rush for us right now. We’re just focusing on being happy. Juliette Porter, Life and Style

Juliette girlie, Clark is the kind of guy you deserve and you need, we love to see it ❤️❤️ #siestakey — Hail ミ☆ (@alltoohail) May 27, 2022

The reason Juliette and Sam broke up

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Juliette opened up about why she and ex-partner Sam called things quits saying that they “simply weren’t connecting” and that she was “emotionally drained” she explained:

He didn’t have the same thoughts as me on anything. He wasn’t supporting me. And ultimately, you just have to put yourself first above what other people want from you. Juliette Portner, Entertainment Tonight

Juliette and Clark are cute. I hope it works out. #SiestaKey — briana. (@briasoboojie) May 27, 2022

WATCH SIESTA KEY THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK