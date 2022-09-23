









RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 returned this evening as Joanna Lumley took to the judging panel to join RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr to assist with the difficult decision of sending Just May home.

Drag Race UK returned to screens this evening as a crop of 12 new queens sashayed their way into the ‘Werk Room’ where they were greeted by RuPaul before talking on their first maxi-challenge on the main stage.

After the premiere, which took place on BBC Three, drag fans from across the globe were quick to react to the unfortunate elimination of Essex’s very own Just May who put in a strong fight against Dakota Schiffer in the first lip-sync of the season.

“I knew as soon as I got into a lip sync, that would be it for me”

Speaking on her feelings when RuPaul declared she would be in the bottom, May seemed rather okay with the fact she could potentially be departing the competition.

“I knew as soon as I got into a lip sync, that would be it for me and I was kind of fine with it. I mean, I don’t don’t claim to be a great lip-syncer. I don’t claim to be great at that.

“So when it got down to that moment, I just thought, just have fun, enjoy it because Dakota just deserves to stay. she’s a great performer and has so much to show.

“I can’t sing, I can’t dance. I can’t act”

When questioned on what challenges she would like to take part in, May was excited to tell us that she was excited to tackle anything that came her way.

“I would have liked to have done one of the challenges that people would think that I’m not gonna be very good at.

“Like, you know, I like to say I’m a triple, no threat. I can’t sing, I can’t dance. I can’t act, but that doesn’t stop me doing any of it.

“They’re just gonna think that this is a copy”

Speaking on her fashion choice for the category that was ‘100 years of the BBC’, May wanted to clear up the rumours that she copied a former queen’s look.

“I just kind of thought, uh, just make a laugh out a bit. I actually saw Baga Chipz last night and I was telling her that we went to film just when UK vs The World first world was on airing and she had just showcased her gold statue look.

“I was like, oh God, they’re just gonna think that this is a copy, but the same old thing, oh, is a camp old b**ch painting herself a different colour and pretending to be a statue. And you know what, that’s what it was.

“Answer one of the questions with Chaka Khan like RuPaul”

“I had two choices, surprisingly neither of them were Geraldine Estelle Halliwell.

“I was either gonna do Anne Robinson and answer one of the questions with Chaka Khan like RuPaul did on The Weakest Link, or I was gonna do Rylan because he is also a ginger from Essex, although he likes to his dye hair and wear fake teeth.

The dreaded elimination

This week the queens were challenged to introduce themselves to the world and serve 2 runway looks on the runway in front of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and special celebrity guest judge Joanna Lumley.

Actress Joanna Lumley joined RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Graham Norton on the judging panel as

the first queen was eliminated from the competition.

Joanna Lumley said of Just May’s runway looks: “She hadn’t achieved glamour in her ‘Ru Are Ya’

look. It was sweet but it wasn’t glamourous.”



Upon leaving the competition, RuPaul told Just May: “My dear, I wish every month could be Just

May. Now, Sashay Away.”

What did you make of the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to screens next Thursday on BBC Three and iPlayer.

