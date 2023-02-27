Kailyn Lowry is facing baby rumors as Teen Mom fans probe her for an update on whether the ‘fifth baby with Elijah [her boyfriend]’ speculation is true. Many are convinced she’s had a baby in secret, but the rumors are unconfirmed.

She has shared her entire life as a teenage mother up until now on MTV. However, many have the assumption that she’s decided to keep her alleged fifth child a private matter and are urging her to share more.

Kailyn, also known as Kail, has not addressed the speculation at the time of writing. Fans think she appears to have lost her rumored baby bump in recent months. Reality Titbit looked inside the pregnancy rumors…

Kailyn Lowry faces ‘fifth baby’ rumors

Kailyn Lowry became a mom of five in late 2022 — and the baby’s dad this time around is reportedly her live-in boyfriend, Elijah Scott, as reported by The US Sun. However, she hasn’t addressed the speculation.

The pregnancy speculation began in July 2022 when Kailyn’s ex Chris, who she co-parents with, reportedly tweeted: “Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it.”

Teen Mom fans also thought Kailyn had a baby bump which has now miraculously disappeared. Throughout the alleged pregnancy, Kailyn posted photos on social media either cutting off or covering up her stomach.

As rumors about Kailyn’s alleged fifth baby continue to swirl, there are two sides: one side of the Teen Mom community is probing her for answers, while the rest completely have her back.

One fan wrote: “When will you talk about baby Elijah?”

Another simply penned: “So did you really have another child or not?”

“Or maybe she wants to keep it private not everything has to be on social media,” responded a Teen Mom viewer.

How many kids does Kail have?

Kailyn has four confirmed kids. Her kids’ names are Creed Romello Lopez, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, Lux Russell Lowry, and Isaac Elliot Rivera. Creed and Lux’s father is Chris Lopez, while Lincoln’s dad is Javi Marroquin.

Isaac, 13, is Jonathan Rivera’s son and was born on January 18, 2010. Lincoln is currently nine, Lux is five years old, and Creed is the youngest at age two. She allegedly now has a fifth child but is keeping everything under wraps.

