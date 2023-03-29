Kailyn Lowry fans have spotted baby bottles in the background of her recent TikTok video which have re-erupted rumors that she secretly gave birth to her fifth child.

Kailyn Lowry is already the mother of Lux, five, and Creed, two, whom she shares with her ex partner Chris Lopez. She also has a thirteen-year-old son, Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and has a son Lincoln, nine, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Fans have been speculating since November 2022 that the Teen Mom 2 alum gave birth to her fifth child with her boyfriend Elijah. Let’s find out the latest piece of evidence fans have added to their puzzle.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kailyn Lowry shares amazing clip of two-year-old speaking Spanish

Lowry shared a TikTok video of her son Creed showing off his bilingual skills. In the clip, Kailyn says a color in English, and her baby would repeat the word back in Spanish.

In the comments section Kailyn revealed that her children go to a school where half of their classes are taught in Spanish and half in English.

Whilst it was very impressive to see him reciting the words in a different language; many fans were more taken aback by what was in the background of the clip.

Kailyn Lowry fans spot baby bottles in background of TikTok

Fans feel as though they have found the most incriminating piece of evidence that Kailyn, welcomed a secret child with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Yes they are still together, the reality star’s representative recently shut down rumors that Kailyn and Elijah split up.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a “bottle drying rack” holding several baby bottles on the kitchen counter. Fans have suggested that this may mean that Kailyn has had a baby without announcing it as public knowledge. However, it must be accounted for that her two-year-old son may still be using bottles.

Kailyn has not yet addressed the rumors that she welcomed a baby late last year.

Fans react to Kailyn Lowry ‘secret baby’ rumors

Earlier this month, the MTV star went on a luxury vacation with her best friend. Kailyn Lowry jetted to Thailand to celebrate her birthday and kept fans updated via Instagram. This has led many fans to question the rumors as it is unlikely the mom would leave her newborn.

However, others think the evidence is in plain sight. One fan wrote: “At this point, I think kail is purposely dropping these little hints even if she doesn’t have a new baby…. It just brings her attention.. good or bad.”

Another commented on the TikTok: “It seems intentional that these are just over her shoulder. I think she’s trolling.”

A third defended Kailyn, writing: “Do you guys ever think they’re her sister’s bottles? So much and you don’t know the truth.”